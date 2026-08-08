Squads Purani Delhi 6 vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 10.08.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
OUT
OUT

Playing

PUR
PUR
OUT
OUT
First TeamSecond Team
Lakra Dev

all rounder

Bench

PUR
PUR
OUT
OUT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet