Match details Calicut Globstars vs Trivandrum Royals T20 T20 Kerala League 27.08.2026

T20

CAL
CAL
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:T20 Kerala League 2026
Date:Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Saturday, September 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Calicut Globstars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Trivandrum Royals Squad

PlayersChandran Rahul
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet