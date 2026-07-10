Match details Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 10.07.2026

T20

MAH
MAH

146

OSS
OSS

150

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ossudu Accord Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet