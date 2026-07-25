Match details Mahe Megalo Strikers vs Yanam Royals T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 25.07.2026

T20

MAH
MAH

224

YAN
YAN

222

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 25, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mahe Megalo Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Yanam Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet