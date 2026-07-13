Match details Villianur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 13.07.2026

T20

VIL
VIL

139

OSS
OSS

136

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 13, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Villianur Mohit Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ossudu Accord Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet