Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks T20 National T20 Cup 06.05.2026

T20Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
SPE

159

AMS
AMS

163

Match Info

Match:T20 National Cup 2026
Date:Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Thursday, May 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, May 06, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Amo Sharks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
CityGhazi Amanullah Khan
Capacity14000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2