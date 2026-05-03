Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons T20 National T20 Cup 03.05.2026

T20Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
SPE

146

BAD
BAD

147

Match Info

Match:T20 National Cup 2026
Date:Saturday, May 02, 2026 - Thursday, May 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
CityGhazi Amanullah Khan
Capacity14000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2