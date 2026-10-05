Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers T20 T20 Spring Challenge, Women 16.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Spring Challenge, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, October 16, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hobart Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|Bryce Kathryn
|Bench
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet