Match details Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers T20 T20 Spring Challenge, Women 12.10.2026

T20

MER
MER
PES
PES

Match Info

Match:T20 Spring Challenge, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 12, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

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Perth Scorchers Squad

Playersno information yet
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Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet