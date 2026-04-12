Match details Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Choiseul Craftmasters T20 T20 St Lucia Premier League 12.04.2026

T20

BAB
BAB

253

CHO
CHO

112

Match Info

Match:T20 St Lucia Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, April 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Babonneau Leatherbacks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Choiseul Craftmasters Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet