Match details Gros Islet Knights vs Babonneau Leatherbacks T20 T20 St Lucia Premier League 28.04.2026

T20

GRO
GRO

147

BAB
BAB

143

Match Info

Match:T20 St Lucia Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, April 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, April 28, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gros Islet Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Babonneau Leatherbacks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet