Match details South Castries Lions vs Babonneau Leatherbacks T20 T20 St Lucia Premier League 10.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 St Lucia Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, April 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, April 10, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Castries Lions Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Babonneau Leatherbacks Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet