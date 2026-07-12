Highlights Derbyshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 12.07.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

172

LEI
LEI

171

14.3
2

Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Came goes back and finesses a glance through the on side field for a couple of runs.

14.1
2

Good length from Turner, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs.

13.6
4

FOUR! Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed but angled across. Came gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

13.5
1

Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.4
2

Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back through point for 2 runs.

13.3
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep through point for 4 runs.

13.2
2

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

13.1
W

OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Madsen gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Madsen has to depart

12.6
1

Short of a length, on a good line. Madsen moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

12.5
1

Full, pitching outside off. Came gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

12.4
2

Turner now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Turner. Came pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for a couple of runs.

12.3
1

Length ball, outside off stump again. Madsen moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run on the leg side.

12.2
1

Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.1
2

Short of a length, outside off. Came rocks back and late cuts for two runs behind point.

11.6
W

OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by de Swardt down the ground.

11.5
2

Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs.

11.4
6

MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Donald gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

11.3
2

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.2
6

SIX! Good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

11.1
2

On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Donald pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.

10.5
2

Free hit. Short of a length, on line. Came goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs behind square.

10.5
nb

No ball. Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Came gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

10.5
1w

Wide. Very short ball, pitching on a good line.

10.4
2

Short of a length, outside off stump. Came rocks back and guides a cut for two runs.

10.3
1

Short of a length, on a good line once again. Donald rocks back and pulls for one run.

10.2
.

On a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

10.1
1

Back of a length from Green, outside off stump once again. Came rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run behind point.

9.6
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Came rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.5
.

On a good length, outside off. Came moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

9.4
6

MAXIMUM! De Swardt pitches one up, on line once again. Came moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

9.3
1

Full ball, on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

9.2
1

On a good length, outside off stump again. Came gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

9.1
.

Length ball, outside off. Came gets forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

8.6
1

Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Came moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

8.5
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

8.4
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Came gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

8.3
1

Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Donald. He gets forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

8.2
1

Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Came goes back and drives for one run through the off side.

8.1
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and drives

7.6
4

FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once again. Donald pushes forward and scoops behind point for 4 runs.

7.5
6

SIX! Full, outside off. Donald pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

7.4
1

Good length from Green, outside off once more. Came gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

7.3
6

MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Came pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

7.2
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives on the on side for one run.

7.1
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Donald gets forward and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.

6.4
6

MAXIMUM! Donald brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

6.3
2

Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Donald pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs.

6.2
1

Back of a length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Came goes back and plays a cut for a single run through point.

6.1
1b

Short of a length, outside off. Donald gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball flies away from Ben Cox for one bye.

5.6
2

Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Came gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

5.5
1

Pitched up, on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

5.4
1

Good length from Green, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Came. He gets forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.

5.3
.

Good line and length once more. Came gets on the front foot and defends

5.2
1

Full toss, on line. Donald gets forward and drives averagely on the leg side for a run.

5.1
4

FOUR! Full, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

4.6
1

Short, outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

4.5
1

On a good line and length again. Came gets forward and defends for a run.

4.4
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Donald gets forward and flicks for one run.

4.3
1

Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside off stump. Came gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind point.

4.2
W

OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Evison

4.1
1

Davey pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Donald gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

3.6
.

De Swardt pitches one up, outside off. Andersson moves down the pitch and punches a drive

3.5
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

3.4
4

FOUR! Good length from de Swardt, outside off stump. Donald gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

3.3
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line once more. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a pull for six runs.

3.2
.

Full toss, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground.

3.1
1

Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Andersson. He gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

2.6
1

On a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and lofts a mediocre scoop behind square for one run.

2.5
2

Green drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Andersson gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

2.4
6

SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Andersson rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.3
.

Dropped in short by Green, on a good line once again. Andersson moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

2.2
2

Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a couple of leg byes behind square.

2.1
.

Good length from Green, outside off. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

1.6
6

SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 6 runs behind point on the off side.

1.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

1.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.3
1

Andersson defends for one run.

1.3
1w

Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Andersson moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.2
4

FOUR! Dropped in short by Hull, on line. Andersson rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

1.1
.

On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Andersson gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

0.6
6

SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.

0.5
1

On a good line and length. Andersson moves down the pitch and defends for 1 run down the ground.

0.4
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

0.3
.

Good line and length from Davey. Donald gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.2
.

On a good line and length from Davey. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive

0.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Davey, outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

19.6
1

Good length, outside off. Hull gets forward and edges behind point for a run.

19.5
1lb

Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Evison. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

19.4
2

Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Evison pushes forward and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

19.3
1

On a good line and length from Javed. Hull moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

19.2
W

OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Davey moves onto the back foot and flicks, but is impressively caught by Came back behind square.

19.1
1

Full toss, on line once again. Evison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

18.6
2

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

18.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Davey moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for four runs.

18.4
1

Potts drops one in short, outside off. Evison goes back and plays a pull for a run.

18.3
3

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey gets on the front foot and flicks for three runs behind square.

18.2
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evison rocks back and cuts for a run.

18.2
1w

Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Evison moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

18.1
2

Short of a length, outside off stump. Evison gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

17.6
W

OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Turner gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Whiteley down the ground.

17.5
1

Full ball, on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evison rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

17.3
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Turner gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

17.2
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Javed, pitching on leg. Evison goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for four runs.

16.6
6

MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Turner gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.5
2

On a good line and length once more. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

16.4
6

SIX! On a good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.

16.3
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evison moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely for 1 run.

16.2
1

Moqim pitches one up, on line again. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 1 run.

16.1
6

SIX! On a good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

15.6
1

Full toss, on line. Turner gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.5
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Evison gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

15.4
.

Full ball, on line. Evison gets forward and punches a drive

15.3
1

Length ball, outside off stump once more. Turner gets forward and inside edges on the on side for a run.

15.2
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Evison moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

15.1
1

On a good length, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a run.

14.6
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Turner rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull back behind square for a run.

14.5
2

Andersson pitches one up, on line. Turner gets forward and drives past the bowler for a pair of runs.

14.4
1

Back of a length, outside off stump. Evison moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

14.3
1

Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick for a single run.

14.2
1

Back of a length from Andersson, on line. Evison goes back and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

14.1
1

Turner brings up his 50! Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.6
1

Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.5
1

Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Evison. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.4
2

Back of a length from Morley, on line. Evison moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.

13.3
1

Turner defends for one run.

13.2
2

Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Turner gets forward and flicks for two runs.

13.1
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

12.6
1

Short of a length, on line. Turner rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run. Good fielding by Potts results in one run being saved.

12.5
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Evison. He goes back and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

12.4
W

OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Good length from Montgomery, outside off again. De Swardt gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and de Swardt is on his way

12.3
1

Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

12.3
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.2
2

On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

12.1
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Turner gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs on the leg side.

11.6
1

Javed pitches one up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side field.

11.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. De Swardt goes back and lifts a cut behind point for a single run.

11.4
1

Back of a length from Javed, pitching on leg and angled across. Turner moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

11.3
1

Back of a length from Javed, pitching on a good line once again. De Swardt moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

11.2
W

OUT! Javed finds a way through! On a good line and length. Ben Cox gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.1
1

Full, outside off again. Turner pushes forward and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded costing one run.

10.6
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Turner gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.5
1lb

Good length from Moqim, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back through point, resulting in a single leg bye. DERBYSHIRE appeal, but the umpire gives Ben Cox not out.

10.4
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.3
2

Length ball, outside leg and angling across Turner. He pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.

10.2
2

On a good line and length. Turner pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

9.6
2

Pitched up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.

9.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

9.4
1

Back of a length from Andersson, outside off once more. Ben Cox gets forward and pulls for a run.

9.3
2

Good length from Andersson, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

9.2
1

Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for one run.

9.1
.

On a good line and length from Andersson. Turner moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

8.5
1

Back of a length from Moqim, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox rocks back and drives for a run.

8.4
W

OUT! Stumped. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Green moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Donald whips the bails off, and Green is out

8.3
1

Back of a length, outside off stump. Turner rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.

8.2
4

FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Turner pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

8.1
1

On a good line and length. Green rocks back and drives down the ground for a run.

7.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

7.5
.

Back of a length from Morley, outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.4
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner goes back but misses while attempting a cut

7.3
1

Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. He gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

7.2
1

Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.1
1

On a good length, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.6
4

FOUR! Good line and length. Turner moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

6.5
1

Back of a length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.4
.

Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Green. He gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull

6.3
1

Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the back foot and guides a glance behind square on the on side for a single run.

6.2
1

Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Green rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

6.1
.

Back of a length from Moqim, pitching outside off. Green goes back and cuts

5.6
1

Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.5
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.4
.

On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

5.3
.

Pitched up, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

5.2
1

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Turner pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

4.6
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and cuts for four runs.

4.5
1

Good line and length once again. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

4.2
W

OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.

4.2
1w

Wide. On a good line. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

3.6
1

Pitched up, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

3.6
1w

Wide. Too wide outside off.

3.5
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

3.4
1

Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.3
.

Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and punches a drive

3.2
1

OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.

3.1
4

FOUR! Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

2.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

2.5
1

Good line and length from Montgomery. Green gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.4
.

Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

2.3
.

On a good line and length from Montgomery once again. Green pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.2
1

On a good line and length once more. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

2.1
W

OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Montgomery. Eskinazi backs away and drives, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.

1.5
.

Short of a length, on line again. Green goes back and cuts

1.4
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Green goes back and plays a pull

1.3
1

Good line and length. Eskinazi gets forward and defends on the on side for a run.

1.2
1

On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Green goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

1.1
1

Short of a length, on line. Eskinazi goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

0.6
.

Short of a length, on a good line. Green rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square.

0.5
4

FOUR! Full ball, on line. Green gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4
.

Back of a length, on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot and drives

0.3
1

On a good line and length once more. Eskinazi pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

0.2
.

On a good line and length once more. Eskinazi pushes forward and defends

0.1
.

On a good line and length from Montgomery. Eskinazi gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square.