Highlights Derbyshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 12.07.2026
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Came goes back and finesses a glance through the on side field for a couple of runs.
Good length from Turner, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs.
FOUR! Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed but angled across. Came gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back through point for 2 runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep through point for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.
OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Madsen gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Madsen has to depart
Short of a length, on a good line. Madsen moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off. Came gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Turner now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Turner. Came pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for a couple of runs.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Madsen moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run on the leg side.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off. Came rocks back and late cuts for two runs behind point.
OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by de Swardt down the ground.
Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Donald gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and pulls for a pair of runs.
SIX! Good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Donald pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.
Free hit. Short of a length, on line. Came goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs behind square.
No ball. Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Came gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Wide. Very short ball, pitching on a good line.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Came rocks back and guides a cut for two runs.
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Donald rocks back and pulls for one run.
On a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop
Back of a length from Green, outside off stump once again. Came rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Came rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off. Came moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
MAXIMUM! De Swardt pitches one up, on line once again. Came moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Came gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Came gets forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.
Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Came moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Came gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Donald. He gets forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Came goes back and drives for one run through the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and drives
FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once again. Donald pushes forward and scoops behind point for 4 runs.
SIX! Full, outside off. Donald pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.
Good length from Green, outside off once more. Came gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Came pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives on the on side for one run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Donald gets forward and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.
MAXIMUM! Donald brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Donald pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs.
Back of a length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Came goes back and plays a cut for a single run through point.
Short of a length, outside off. Donald gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball flies away from Ben Cox for one bye.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Came gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.
Pitched up, on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Good length from Green, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Came. He gets forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.
Good line and length once more. Came gets on the front foot and defends
Full toss, on line. Donald gets forward and drives averagely on the leg side for a run.
FOUR! Full, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Short, outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.
On a good line and length again. Came gets forward and defends for a run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Donald gets forward and flicks for one run.
Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside off stump. Came gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind point.
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Evison
Davey pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Donald gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.
De Swardt pitches one up, outside off. Andersson moves down the pitch and punches a drive
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length from de Swardt, outside off stump. Donald gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line once more. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a pull for six runs.
Full toss, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Andersson. He gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.
On a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and lofts a mediocre scoop behind square for one run.
Green drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Andersson gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.
SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Andersson rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Dropped in short by Green, on a good line once again. Andersson moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull
Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a couple of leg byes behind square.
Good length from Green, outside off. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.
SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 6 runs behind point on the off side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
Andersson defends for one run.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Andersson moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Dropped in short by Hull, on line. Andersson rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Andersson gets on the front foot and tucks a glance
SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.
On a good line and length. Andersson moves down the pitch and defends for 1 run down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.
Good line and length from Davey. Donald gets on the front foot and punches a drive
On a good line and length from Davey. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive
FOUR! Back of a length from Davey, outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.
Good length, outside off. Hull gets forward and edges behind point for a run.
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Evison. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Evison pushes forward and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.
On a good line and length from Javed. Hull moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Davey moves onto the back foot and flicks, but is impressively caught by Came back behind square.
Full toss, on line once again. Evison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Davey moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for four runs.
Potts drops one in short, outside off. Evison goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey gets on the front foot and flicks for three runs behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evison rocks back and cuts for a run.
Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Evison moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep
Short of a length, outside off stump. Evison gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.
OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Turner gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Whiteley down the ground.
Full ball, on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evison rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.
Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Turner gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Javed, pitching on leg. Evison goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Turner gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
On a good line and length once more. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
SIX! On a good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evison moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely for 1 run.
Moqim pitches one up, on line again. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 1 run.
SIX! On a good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.
Full toss, on line. Turner gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Evison gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep
Full ball, on line. Evison gets forward and punches a drive
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Turner gets forward and inside edges on the on side for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Evison moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Turner rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull back behind square for a run.
Andersson pitches one up, on line. Turner gets forward and drives past the bowler for a pair of runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Evison moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.
Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick for a single run.
Back of a length from Andersson, on line. Evison goes back and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.
Turner brings up his 50! Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Evison. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Back of a length from Morley, on line. Evison moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.
Turner defends for one run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Turner gets forward and flicks for two runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.
Short of a length, on line. Turner rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run. Good fielding by Potts results in one run being saved.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Evison. He goes back and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.
OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Good length from Montgomery, outside off again. De Swardt gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and de Swardt is on his way
Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Turner gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs on the leg side.
Javed pitches one up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. De Swardt goes back and lifts a cut behind point for a single run.
Back of a length from Javed, pitching on leg and angled across. Turner moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length from Javed, pitching on a good line once again. De Swardt moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
OUT! Javed finds a way through! On a good line and length. Ben Cox gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps
Full, outside off again. Turner pushes forward and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded costing one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Turner gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Good length from Moqim, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back through point, resulting in a single leg bye. DERBYSHIRE appeal, but the umpire gives Ben Cox not out.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Length ball, outside leg and angling across Turner. He pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.
On a good line and length. Turner pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
Pitched up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Andersson, outside off once more. Ben Cox gets forward and pulls for a run.
Good length from Andersson, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.
Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for one run.
On a good line and length from Andersson. Turner moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.
Back of a length from Moqim, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox rocks back and drives for a run.
OUT! Stumped. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Green moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Donald whips the bails off, and Green is out
Back of a length, outside off stump. Turner rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Turner pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.
On a good line and length. Green rocks back and drives down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.
Back of a length from Morley, outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner goes back but misses while attempting a cut
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. He gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.
FOUR! Good line and length. Turner moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Green. He gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the back foot and guides a glance behind square on the on side for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Green rocks back and plays a cut for a run.
Back of a length from Moqim, pitching outside off. Green goes back and cuts
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick
Pitched up, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Turner pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and cuts for four runs.
Good line and length once again. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.
Wide. On a good line. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep
Pitched up, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.
Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and punches a drive
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.
FOUR! Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Good line and length from Montgomery. Green gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick
On a good line and length from Montgomery once again. Green pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.
On a good line and length once more. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.
OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Montgomery. Eskinazi backs away and drives, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.
Short of a length, on line again. Green goes back and cuts
Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Green goes back and plays a pull
Good line and length. Eskinazi gets forward and defends on the on side for a run.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Green goes back and drives for a run down the ground.
Short of a length, on line. Eskinazi goes back and tucks a glance for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Green rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square.
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Green gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
Back of a length, on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot and drives
On a good line and length once more. Eskinazi pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a run.
On a good line and length once more. Eskinazi pushes forward and defends
On a good line and length from Montgomery. Eskinazi gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square.