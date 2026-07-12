14.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Came goes back and finesses a glance through the on side field for a couple of runs.

14.1 2 Good length from Turner, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed but angled across. Came gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.4 2 Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Montgomery moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back through point for 2 runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep through point for 4 runs.

13.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

13.1 W OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Madsen gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Madsen has to depart

12.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Madsen moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

12.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Came gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

12.4 2 Turner now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Turner. Came pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for a couple of runs.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Madsen moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run on the leg side.

12.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. Came rocks back and late cuts for two runs behind point.

11.6 W OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by de Swardt down the ground.

11.5 2 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Donald gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

11.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.2 6 SIX! Good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

11.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Donald pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.

10.5 2 Free hit. Short of a length, on line. Came goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs behind square.

10.5 nb No ball. Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Came gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

10.5 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching on a good line.

10.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Came rocks back and guides a cut for two runs.

10.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Donald rocks back and pulls for one run.

10.2 . On a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

10.1 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off stump once again. Came rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run behind point.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Came rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.5 . On a good length, outside off. Came moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! De Swardt pitches one up, on line once again. Came moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Came gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

9.1 . Length ball, outside off. Came gets forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Came moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Came gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Donald. He gets forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

8.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Came goes back and drives for one run through the off side.

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Came gets forward and drives

7.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once again. Donald pushes forward and scoops behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Donald pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

7.4 1 Good length from Green, outside off once more. Came gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Came pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives on the on side for one run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Donald gets forward and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Donald brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Donald moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

6.3 2 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Donald pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Came goes back and plays a cut for a single run through point.

6.1 1b Short of a length, outside off. Donald gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball flies away from Ben Cox for one bye.

5.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Came gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

5.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

5.4 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Came. He gets forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.

5.3 . Good line and length once more. Came gets on the front foot and defends

5.2 1 Full toss, on line. Donald gets forward and drives averagely on the leg side for a run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Short, outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

4.5 1 On a good line and length again. Came gets forward and defends for a run.

4.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Donald gets forward and flicks for one run.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Davey, pitching outside off stump. Came gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind point.

4.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Evison

4.1 1 Davey pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Donald gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

3.6 . De Swardt pitches one up, outside off. Andersson moves down the pitch and punches a drive

3.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Donald pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length from de Swardt, outside off stump. Donald gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line once more. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a pull for six runs.

3.2 . Full toss, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives down the ground.

3.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Andersson. He gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

2.6 1 On a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and lofts a mediocre scoop behind square for one run.

2.5 2 Green drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Andersson gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

2.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Andersson rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.3 . Dropped in short by Green, on a good line once again. Andersson moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

2.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a couple of leg byes behind square.

2.1 . Good length from Green, outside off. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

1.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 6 runs behind point on the off side.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Donald pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Andersson defends for one run.

1.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Andersson moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hull, on line. Andersson rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Andersson gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

0.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.

0.5 1 On a good line and length. Andersson moves down the pitch and defends for 1 run down the ground.

0.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

0.3 . Good line and length from Davey. Donald gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.2 . On a good line and length from Davey. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Davey, outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

19.6 1 Good length, outside off. Hull gets forward and edges behind point for a run.

19.5 1lb Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Evison. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

19.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Evison pushes forward and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

19.3 1 On a good line and length from Javed. Hull moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

19.2 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Davey moves onto the back foot and flicks, but is impressively caught by Came back behind square.

19.1 1 Full toss, on line once again. Evison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

18.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Davey moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for four runs.

18.4 1 Potts drops one in short, outside off. Evison goes back and plays a pull for a run.

18.3 3 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey gets on the front foot and flicks for three runs behind square.

18.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evison rocks back and cuts for a run.

18.2 1w Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Evison moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

18.1 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Evison gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

17.6 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Turner gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Whiteley down the ground.

17.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evison rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

17.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Turner gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Javed, pitching on leg. Evison goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for four runs.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Turner gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.5 2 On a good line and length once more. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

16.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.

16.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evison moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely for 1 run.

16.2 1 Moqim pitches one up, on line again. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 1 run.

16.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

15.6 1 Full toss, on line. Turner gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Evison gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

15.4 . Full ball, on line. Evison gets forward and punches a drive

15.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Turner gets forward and inside edges on the on side for a run.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Evison moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Turner rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull back behind square for a run.

14.5 2 Andersson pitches one up, on line. Turner gets forward and drives past the bowler for a pair of runs.

14.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Evison moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

14.3 1 Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick for a single run.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Andersson, on line. Evison goes back and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

14.1 1 Turner brings up his 50! Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.6 1 Good line and length. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Evison. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.4 2 Back of a length from Morley, on line. Evison moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.

13.3 1 Turner defends for one run.

13.2 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Turner gets forward and flicks for two runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

12.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Turner rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run. Good fielding by Potts results in one run being saved.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Evison. He goes back and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

12.4 W OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! Good length from Montgomery, outside off again. De Swardt gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and de Swardt is on his way

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.2 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Turner gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs on the leg side.

11.6 1 Javed pitches one up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side field.

11.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. De Swardt goes back and lifts a cut behind point for a single run.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Javed, pitching on leg and angled across. Turner moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Javed, pitching on a good line once again. De Swardt moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

11.2 W OUT! Javed finds a way through! On a good line and length. Ben Cox gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.1 1 Full, outside off again. Turner pushes forward and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded costing one run.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Turner gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.5 1lb Good length from Moqim, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ben Cox. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep back through point, resulting in a single leg bye. DERBYSHIRE appeal, but the umpire gives Ben Cox not out.

10.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.3 2 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Turner. He pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.

10.2 2 On a good line and length. Turner pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

9.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off once more. Ben Cox gets forward and pulls for a run.

9.3 2 Good length from Andersson, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for one run.

9.1 . On a good line and length from Andersson. Turner moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Moqim, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox rocks back and drives for a run.

8.4 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Green moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Donald whips the bails off, and Green is out

8.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Turner rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.

8.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Turner pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

8.1 1 On a good line and length. Green rocks back and drives down the ground for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

7.5 . Back of a length from Morley, outside off. Turner moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner goes back but misses while attempting a cut

7.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. He gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Turner moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.4 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Green. He gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull

6.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the back foot and guides a glance behind square on the on side for a single run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Green rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

6.1 . Back of a length from Moqim, pitching outside off. Green goes back and cuts

5.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

5.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

5.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Turner pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Montgomery, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and cuts for four runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length once again. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.

4.2 1w Wide. On a good line. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

3.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

3.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

3.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.3 . Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and punches a drive

3.2 1 OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

2.5 1 Good line and length from Montgomery. Green gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

2.3 . On a good line and length from Montgomery once again. Green pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

2.1 W OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Montgomery. Eskinazi backs away and drives, but is caught by Madsen on the off side.

1.5 . Short of a length, on line again. Green goes back and cuts

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Green goes back and plays a pull

1.3 1 Good line and length. Eskinazi gets forward and defends on the on side for a run.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Green goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

1.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Eskinazi goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

0.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Green rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Green gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot and drives

0.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Eskinazi pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

0.2 . On a good line and length once more. Eskinazi pushes forward and defends