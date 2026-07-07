Match details Derbyshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Derbyshire Squad
|Players
|Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Came Harry, Donald Aneurin, Javed Akif, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Morley Jack, Naeem Muhammed, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
|Bench
|no information yet
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Mike Ben, Patel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet