18.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Van Buuren rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

18.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Gorvin, outside off once more. Van Buuren pushes forward and eases a drive through point on the off side. Hayes is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Smale.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Gorvin pitches one up, outside off stump. Van Buuren gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the on side for six runs.

17.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Taylor moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Van Buuren moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

17.3 1 Douthwaite now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and cuts late for 1 run.

17.2 1 Douthwaite pitches one up, outside off stump. Van Buuren gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

17.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Van Buuren moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

16.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Van Buuren pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.4 2 Gorvin pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

16.3 . Good length from Gorvin, outside off stump once again. Taylor moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Van Buuren gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

16.1 2 Good length from Gorvin, outside off stump. Van Buuren gets forward and drives for two runs through the off side field.

15.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Van Buuren gets on the back foot and glances behind square for a single run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

15.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Van Buuren moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

15.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Taylor gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for 1 run.

15.2 W OUT! Kellaway breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Scott moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Kellaway down the ground.

15.1 1 Kellaway pitches one up, outside off. Van Buuren pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Van Buuren gets on the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

14.5 . Full, outside off stump. Van Buuren pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

14.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Gorvin, pitching far outside off. Van Buuren moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

14.4 1 Full, on a good line. Scott pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Gorvin, outside off stump. Van Buuren goes back and cuts for a run back through point.

14.2 1 Gorvin pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Scott gets on the front foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Carlson on the off side.

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Bracey, full, pitching outside off stump. He pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by AM Tribe down the ground.

13.5 1 Kellaway now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Dhariwal steps away and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

13.4 1 Good length from Kellaway, pitching outside off stump. Bracey rocks back and drives for a run on the leg side.

13.3 . Kellaway now coming around the wicket to Bracey. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bracey moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

13.2 1 Kellaway now coming over the wicket. Kellaway pitches one up, on a good line. Dhariwal moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bracey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

12.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Bracey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

12.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Bracey gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Bracey. He pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

12.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

12.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

12.1 6 SIX! Crane pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dhariwal gets forward and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

11.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bracey gets on the back foot and punches a drive for two runs down the ground.

11.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Bracey pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bracey. He rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off once more. Dhariwal advances down the pitch and plays a pull for a single run.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

10.6 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and guides a cut through point for a single run.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Bracey moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run back through point.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Crane, outside off once again. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

10.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal pushes forward and lofts a drive for six runs.

10.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Bracey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Dhariwal gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

9.6 W OUT! Douthwaite gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Malan. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Malan is bowled

9.5 . Pitched up, on line again. Malan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

9.4 1 On a good line and length again. Dhariwal steps back and drives sloppily over the off side for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal backs away and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.

9.1 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Malan moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

8.6 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Good length from Crane, pitching outside off again. Taylor gets on the back foot and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Cooke

8.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

8.4 1 Crane pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Malan steps away and drives for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

8.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Taylor pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

8.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Malan goes back and late cuts for one run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Taylor gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Good length from Gorvin, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Malan. He gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Malan gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the leg side field.

7.3 1 Gorvin pitches one up, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

7.2 1 Good length from Gorvin, pitching outside leg and angled across. Malan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

7.1 1 Good line and length from Gorvin. Taylor pushes forward and drives for one run.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Taylor moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for one run.

6.5 . Crane pitches one up, outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

6.4 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Good line and length from Crane. Hammond pushes forward and reverse sweeps shakily, and is caught back through point.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Malan. He rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run back behind square.

6.2 1 Good length from Crane, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hammond gets on the back foot and drives for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Crane costing a single run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Malan. He pushes forward and drives for a run.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hammond gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hammond gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

5.4 W OUT! McAndrew gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Short rocks back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Carlson

5.3 . McAndrew pitches one up, on line. Short pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and pulls past the bowler for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Malan goes back and guides a glance through the leg side field for a run.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, on line. Short pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Short steps back and drives for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Short creates space and defends

4.3 1 Back of a length from Neesham, on line again. Malan goes back and tucks a glance for a run behind square.

4.2 . Free hit, but Malan can't take advantage. Back of a length from Neesham, on line but angling across the batter. Malan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

4.2 nb Back-to-back boundaries! No ball. On a good length, outside off stump. Malan gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

4.1 2 Pitched up, outside off. Malan creates room and eases a drive for two runs.

3.6 . Full, outside off stump once more. Short gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball go through to Cooke

3.5 1 Back of a length from Douthwaite, outside leg and angling across Malan. He rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

3.4 . Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

3.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Malan moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

3.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching far outside leg. Malan goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Short gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Malan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

2.5 1 Good line and length from Kellaway once more. Malan steps away and defends for a run through the off side.

2.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Malan goes back and cuts for one run.

2.2 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Malan steps back and cuts for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off. Malan backs away and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! McAndrew now coming around the wicket. McAndrew pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Short pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Short pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

1.4 1 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Short pushes forward and drives for a single run.

1.3 1 McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Short. He gets forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

1.2 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Short rocks back and lofts a pull for six runs.

0.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Short gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and cuts

0.4 1 Kellaway pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Malan. He gets forward and glances for a run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Malan creates space and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 1 Good length from Kellaway, pitching outside leg. Short gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

0.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and punches a drive

19.6 2 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. McAndrew gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.

19.5 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Hammond

19.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Neesham goes back and plays a pull for one run.

19.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off. Neesham gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

19.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Neesham gets forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

19.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Douthwaite rocks back and pulls for a single run.

18.6 . Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Neesham. He goes back and pulls

18.5 1 De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Douthwaite moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.3 W OUT! de Lange gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Dickson gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.2 2 Length ball, outside off. Dickson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a pair of runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Dickson gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Short, outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

17.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Neesham moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

17.4 W OUT! Short gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. AM Tribe creates space and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dhariwal on the off side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across AM Tribe. He rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Dickson gets forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

17.1 1 Short pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. AM Tribe creates space and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

16.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Dickson moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once more. Dickson moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Dickson pushes forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

16.3 . Full, outside off stump again. Dickson pushes forward and eases a drive

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump. Kellaway gets forward and punches a wild drive, and is caught by Bracey

16.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off once more. Kellaway gets forward and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

16.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

15.6 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Kellaway gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

15.5 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Kellaway shuffles down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

15.4 . Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump once more. Kellaway rocks back and guides a cut

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

15.2 1 Back of a length, on line once more. AM Tribe rocks back and pulls for a run.

15.1 1 Full, on a good line. Kellaway gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.

14.4 1 Full, outside off stump once more. AM Tribe gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Taylor, outside off stump once again. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Kellaway gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

14.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kellaway. He pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs behind square.

13.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

13.5 1 Van Buuren pitches one up, outside off stump. AM Tribe pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. AM Tribe creates room and punches a drive

13.3 W OUT! van Buuren gets the wicket! Van Buuren pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Cooke gets on the front foot and drives, but is remarkably caught by Malan on the off side. What an extraordinary effort that was by Malan!

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Cooke moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

13.2 W OUT! van Buuren breaks through! Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off. Carlson moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Bracey swiftly whips the bails off, and Carlson has to go

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Van Buuren pitches one up, on line. Carlson advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Carlson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

12.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

12.5 1 De Lange pitches one up, on a good line. Kellaway gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from de Lange, pitching on a good line. Kellaway gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

12.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for a run.

12.2 1 Back of a length from de Lange, pitching outside off once again. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off again. Kellaway rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

11.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the back foot and plays a drive for six runs over the on side field.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kellaway. He creates space and drives for a run through the off side field.

11.4 2 Full, on line once more. Kellaway gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Carlson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.2 . Full, outside off. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Carlson advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for 6 runs.

10.6 1 Van Buuren pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kellaway goes back and pulls for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, outside off. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

10.3 1 Van Buuren pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kellaway gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kellaway pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Carlson brings up his fifty! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and drives averagely through the off side for 1 run.

9.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Carlson gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

9.3 1 Good length from Short, outside leg and angling across. Kellaway pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 1 run.

9.2 W OUT! Short breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Smale gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by van Buuren on the off side.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Carlson gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Smale creates space and drives

8.5 1 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by van Buuren.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

8.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Carlson pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

8.2 1 Good length from van Buuren, outside off. Smale gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

8.1 4 FOUR! Smale brings up his fifty with a boundary! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Smale gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

8.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Smale gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

7.5 2 Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Smale rocks back and drives for two runs through the off side field.

7.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Smale goes back and drives for four runs.

7.3 4 And another! Taylor comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Taylor. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Taylor pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smale gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Taylor. Smale rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and eases a drive

6.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

6.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smale moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.2 1lb Scott pitches one up, pitching outside off. Carlson moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a leg bye back behind point.

6.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Smale gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for 1 run.

5.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Carlson gets forward and plays a flick

5.5 . Van Buuren pitches one up, outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

5.4 . Good line and length. Carlson creates space and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

5.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Smale pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Smale goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

5.1 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Smale creates room and punches a drive

4.6 4 And again! Hayes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Carlson pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carlson moves down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point.

4.4 1 Good line and length. Smale moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Carlson goes back and plays a cut through point for 1 run.

4.2 6 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Carlson moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep behind square for six runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Smale creates space and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Carlson rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Smale creates space and plays a pull for one run.

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson gets on the back foot and drives poorly for a single run.

3.1 1 De Lange pitches one up, on line once again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Taylor pitches one up, on a good line. Smale gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the on side field. The ball is misfielded costing four runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Smale gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Smale moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

2.3 . On a good line and length from Taylor. Carlson gets forward and eases a drive

2.2 1 Good length from Taylor, outside leg and angled across. Smale gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

2.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Smale pushes forward and flicks for six runs.

1.6 . Back of a length from Scott, on line. Carlson creates room but misses while trying a cut

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Smale moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

1.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Carlson moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Carlson shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

1.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

0.6 2 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Smale. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

0.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Carlson. He goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

0.4 1 On a good line and length from Taylor. Smale pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.3 . Good line and length from Taylor. Smale gets on the front foot and edges

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Carlson goes back and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for a single run.