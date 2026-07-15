7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Allison goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run.

7.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Benkenstein rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Allison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

6.5 1 Neal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run.

6.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Neal once again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

6.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Benkenstein goes back and drives

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Allison rocks back and skies a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! SW Currie pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Allison goes back and edges for four runs back behind point.

5.5 . Yorker, on line again. Allison shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line again. Allison gets on the back foot and drives for six runs.

5.3 2 On a good line and length from SW Currie again. Allison gets forward and finesses a glance for two runs behind square.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Allison moves down the pitch and lifts a cut behind point for four runs.

5.1 2 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Allison shuffles down the pitch and edges for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Potgieter. That was a difficult chance for Potgieter.

4.6 . Good length from Wood, outside leg. Benkenstein advances and eases a drive through the off side field.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein rocks back and skies a drive for four runs down the ground.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Good length from Wood, pitching on leg and angled across. Allison rocks back and guides a glance for a single run.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

4.1 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Benkenstein. He advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp

3.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

3.5 . On a good length, outside off. Allison rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Baker, pitching near leg stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Albert

3.2 4 FOUR! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

3.1 1 On a good line and length. Allison moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for one run.

2.6 1 CHANCE! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Allison advances down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

2.5 1 Good length from Wood, outside off. Pepper rocks back and inside edges for a single run.

2.4 . Good line and length from Wood. Pepper moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pepper shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a ramp

2.2 . Good line and length from Wood once more. Pepper goes back and inside edges

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Allison rocks back and finesses a glance for a run.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Allison goes back and flicks a glance for one run behind point.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Allison moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

1.4 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Cox goes back and skies a glance, but is caught by Neal

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Cox goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

1.2 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Walter moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Baker down the ground.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Baker but angling across. Walter goes back and glances behind square for four runs.

0.6 1 Wood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut for 1 run.

0.4 . On a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through point on the off side.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

0.1 4 FOUR! Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

19.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright moves down the pitch and inside edges

19.4 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

19.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

19.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Cook, outside off. Cartwright gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

19.1 2 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Cartwright goes back and plays a shaky flick for a pair of runs.

18.6 W OUT! Snater breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Vince goes back and flicks poorly, and is caught by Thain

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince rocks back and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

18.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

18.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

18.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, on line once again. Vince rocks back and skies a drive for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

18.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Vince gets on the back foot and flicks for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Vince goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright rocks back and drives averagely for a single run.

17.4 W OUT! Cook gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley rocks back and drives averagely, and is caught by Harmer on the off side.

17.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for 2 runs behind point.

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

17.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

17.2 1w Wide. Cook pitches one up, too wide outside off.

17.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Vince rocks back and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Vince. He rocks back and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

16.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Vince rocks back and drives for six runs.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and lofts a flick for a run back behind square.

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Vince goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Vince gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

15.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley goes back and slices a late cut

15.5 1 Full, on line. Vince gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Vince rocks back and skies a drive for 4 runs.

15.3 . Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump again. Vince moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump. Vince rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Vince rocks back and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

12.4 2 Good line and length from Walter once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for two runs on the on side.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Walter, pitching on a good line once again. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run back behind square.

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Vince moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run straight down the ground.

11.6 . DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives shakily over the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Harmer.

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Benkenstein, on a good line once again. Vince goes back and pulls for four runs.

11.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Weatherley rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Vince gets on the back foot and edges behind square.

11.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

10.5 1 Vince plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.4 1 Weatherley plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.3 1 Harmer pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and drives over the off side for one run.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Weatherley advances down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Vince shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.

9.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley moves onto the back foot but decides to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

9.2 1 Critchley pitches one up, on a good line. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

9.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Harmer once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a run.

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Vince gets on the front foot and outside edges

8.4 1 On a good line and length. Weatherley goes back and drives for one run.

8.3 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Weatherley pushes forward and flicks a glance

8.2 . On a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and defends

8.1 W OUT! Harmer breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Albert gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Thain down the ground.

7.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Albert moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.5 . Critchley pitches one up, outside off. Albert gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

7.4 2 Good length, outside leg and angling across Albert. He advances and drives for two runs.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

7.2 1 Full ball, on line again. Vince gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Albert moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

6.6 1 Harmer pitches one up, on a good line. Albert gets on the front foot and edges through the on side field for one run.

6.5 1 Good length from Harmer, outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

6.5 1w Wide. Harmer pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Vince gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

6.4 . Full ball, on line. Vince moves onto the front foot and defends

6.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Vince rocks back and defends

6.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Albert pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

6.1 . Pitched up, on line once again. Albert gets forward and drives

5.6 . Good line and length. Vince gets forward and defends

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line again. Vince goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

5.2 1 Good line and length from Bennett. Albert gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

4.6 1 Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Vince gets forward and flicks for one run.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on leg stump again. Vince moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg. Vince rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Snater, outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.

3.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side.

3.5 1 Good line and length from Cook. Vince gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run behind square.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cook, outside off stump. Albert goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 . Cook pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Albert gets on the back foot and lofts a drive down the ground.

3.1 1 Good line and length from Cook. Vince gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

2.6 . Good length from Snater, outside off. Albert rocks back and plays a cut

2.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Albert shuffles down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive through the off side field.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Snater, pitching on a good line. Albert goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert rocks back and drives for four runs down the ground.

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Albert gets forward and defends

1.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vince. He moves onto the back foot and edges for one run back behind square.

1.3 1 Good length from Cook, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for 1 run.

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Good line and length from Cook. Albert moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Vince goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Vince gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Vince goes back and defends

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Vince rocks back and glances