Highlights Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Length ball, pitching outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Allison goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run.
Back of a length, on line. Benkenstein rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Allison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.
Neal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run.
SIX! Good line and length from Neal once again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Benkenstein goes back and drives
Pitching on a good line and length. Allison rocks back and skies a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a run.
FOUR! SW Currie pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Allison goes back and edges for four runs back behind point.
Yorker, on line again. Allison shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
SIX! Full, pitching on a good line again. Allison gets on the back foot and drives for six runs.
On a good line and length from SW Currie again. Allison gets forward and finesses a glance for two runs behind square.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Allison moves down the pitch and lifts a cut behind point for four runs.
DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Allison shuffles down the pitch and edges for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Potgieter. That was a difficult chance for Potgieter.
Good length from Wood, outside leg. Benkenstein advances and eases a drive through the off side field.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein rocks back and skies a drive for four runs down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Wood, pitching on leg and angled across. Allison rocks back and guides a glance for a single run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Benkenstein. He advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp
Full, pitching on a good line. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a flick
On a good length, outside off. Allison rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Pitched up, outside off. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Baker, pitching near leg stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Albert
FOUR! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pepper moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
On a good line and length. Allison moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for one run.
CHANCE! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Allison advances down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.
Good length from Wood, outside off. Pepper rocks back and inside edges for a single run.
Good line and length from Wood. Pepper moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pepper shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a ramp
Good line and length from Wood once more. Pepper goes back and inside edges
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Allison rocks back and finesses a glance for a run.
Length ball, outside off once again. Allison goes back and flicks a glance for one run behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Allison moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance
OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Back of a length from Baker, pitching outside off stump. Cox goes back and skies a glance, but is caught by Neal
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Cox goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.
OUT! Baker gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Walter moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Baker down the ground.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Baker but angling across. Walter goes back and glances behind square for four runs.
Wood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through point on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.
FOUR! Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright moves down the pitch and inside edges
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.
FOUR! Good length from Cook, outside off. Cartwright gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.
Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Cartwright goes back and plays a shaky flick for a pair of runs.
OUT! Snater breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Vince goes back and flicks poorly, and is caught by Thain
MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince rocks back and lifts a drive for 6 runs.
Full, outside off stump. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.
Back-to-back maximums! Full, on line once again. Vince rocks back and skies a drive for a half dozen runs past the bowler.
SIX! Pitched up, on line. Vince gets on the back foot and flicks for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Vince goes back and punches a drive for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Cartwright rocks back and drives averagely for a single run.
OUT! Cook gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley rocks back and drives averagely, and is caught by Harmer on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for 2 runs behind point.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.
Wide. Cook pitches one up, too wide outside off.
On a good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Vince rocks back and drives for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Vince. He rocks back and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.
SIX! Length ball, outside off. Vince rocks back and drives for six runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and lofts a flick for a run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Vince goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Vince gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley goes back and slices a late cut
Full, on line. Vince gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Vince rocks back and skies a drive for 4 runs.
Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump again. Vince moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
MAXIMUM! Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump. Vince rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Vince rocks back and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
Good line and length from Walter once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for two runs on the on side.
Back of a length from Walter, pitching on a good line once again. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run back behind square.
On a good line and length. Vince moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run straight down the ground.
DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives shakily over the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Harmer.
FOUR! Back of a length from Benkenstein, on a good line once again. Vince goes back and pulls for four runs.
Short of a length, on a good line once more. Weatherley rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Vince gets on the back foot and edges behind square.
Full ball, on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.
Vince plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Weatherley plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Harmer pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and drives over the off side for one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Weatherley advances down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Vince shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley moves onto the back foot but decides to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
Critchley pitches one up, on a good line. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.
Good length, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.
On a good line and length from Harmer once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Vince gets on the front foot and outside edges
On a good line and length. Weatherley goes back and drives for one run.
Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Weatherley pushes forward and flicks a glance
On a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and defends
OUT! Harmer breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Albert gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Thain down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Albert moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Critchley pitches one up, outside off. Albert gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, outside leg and angling across Albert. He advances and drives for two runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive
Full ball, on line again. Vince gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.
Full toss, on a good line once again. Albert moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
Harmer pitches one up, on a good line. Albert gets on the front foot and edges through the on side field for one run.
Good length from Harmer, outside off stump. Vince gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.
Wide. Harmer pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Vince gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick
Full ball, on line. Vince moves onto the front foot and defends
Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Vince rocks back and defends
Pitched up, on line. Albert pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.
Pitched up, on line once again. Albert gets forward and drives
Good line and length. Vince gets forward and defends
FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets forward and drives for four runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line again. Vince goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.
Good line and length from Bennett. Albert gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Vince gets forward and flicks for one run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on leg stump again. Vince moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg. Vince rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Good length from Snater, outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side.
Good line and length from Cook. Vince gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length from Cook, outside off stump. Albert goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
Cook pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Albert gets on the back foot and lofts a drive down the ground.
Good line and length from Cook. Vince gets on the front foot and defends for one run.
Good length from Snater, outside off. Albert rocks back and plays a cut
Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Albert shuffles down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive through the off side field.
FOUR! Back of a length from Snater, pitching on a good line. Albert goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.
FOUR! Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert rocks back and drives for four runs down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Albert gets forward and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the front foot and drives
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vince. He moves onto the back foot and edges for one run back behind square.
Good length from Cook, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the back foot and defends
Good line and length from Cook. Albert moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Vince goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Vince gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump. Vince goes back and defends
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Vince rocks back and glances
Pitching on a good line and length. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke