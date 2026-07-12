Squads Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Currie Scott
bowler
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Fuller James
all rounder
Das Robin
batsman
Lehmann Jake
batsman
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Harmer Simon
bowler
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Jones Mackenzie
all rounder
Orr Ali
batsman
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Snater Shane
bowler
Vince James
batsman
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Wood Chris
bowler
Match has not started yet