Squads Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM
ESS
ESS

Playing

HAM
HAM
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Akhter Zaman

all rounder

Bennett Charlie Edward

no information yet

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Critchley Matt

all rounder

Fuller James

all rounder

Das Robin

batsman

Fernandes Simon Maurice L

no information yet

Lumsden Manny

no information yet

Neal Andrew

no information yet

Jones Mackenzie

all rounder

Orr Ali

batsman

Mulder Wiaan

all rounder

Potgieter Delano

all rounder

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Walter Paul Ian

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
ESS
ESS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet