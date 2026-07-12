Match details Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 15, 2026 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|Albert Toby Edward, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
Essex Squad
|Players
|Akhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet