19.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Stewart pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

19.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rogers gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

19.4 1 Length ball, outside leg once more. Stewart moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive for a run behind point.

19.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

19.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Rogers gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rogers gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.1 1lb Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Stewart pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Stewart moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 6 runs.

18.4 . Helm pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Stewart. He pushes forward and eases a drive

18.4 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

18.3 2 Full ball, outside off. Stewart gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

18.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

18.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rogers gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

18.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Stewart pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

18.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

17.6 2 Zafar Gohar pitches one up, on line once again. Rogers moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for two runs.

17.5 W OUT! Zafar Gohar gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Singh gets forward and eases a drive, but is caught by du Plooy down the ground.

17.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Stewart gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

17.3 4 Wide. Pitched up, on a good line but angled across. The ball beats Cracknell and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

17.2 . Full ball, outside off. Stewart pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.1 W OUT! Zafar Gohar gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Finch gets forward but misses while attempting a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Finch has to go behind square.

17.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

16.6 1 Good length from Boyle, pitching outside leg. Finch gets on the front foot and pulls for a run behind square.

16.5 1 Boyle pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Singh pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

16.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.3 . Full, outside off once more. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Singh gets on the front foot and plays a cut for a run through point.

16.1 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Singh pushes forward and slices a cut for two runs back behind point.

15.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg once more. Singh moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

15.5 W OUT! Hollman breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Denly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Cracknell quickly whips the bails off, and Denly has to depart

15.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Finch gets forward and drives for a run.

15.3 1 Hollman pitches one up, on a good line. Denly gets forward and outside edges for one run.

15.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Finch gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Finch moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

14.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Denly gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

14.5 1 Good length from Boyle, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Finch moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Denly gets forward and drives for 1 run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Boyle pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Denly pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Finch moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back behind point.

14.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Finch gets on the front foot and drives

13.6 1 Hollman pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Finch moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 1 Good line and length. Denly pushes forward and pulls for one run.

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Finch moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

13.1 . Full ball, on line. Finch moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Finch moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

12.5 W OUT! Boyle breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, Cracknell quickly whips the bails off, and Billings has to depart

12.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Billings gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Good length from Boyle, pitching outside off. Denly moves onto the front foot and cuts back through point for a run.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Boyle. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Bosch back behind square.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

11.6 1 Good length from Bosch, outside off once more. Billings pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

11.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

11.4 1w Wide. Bosch pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

11.3 2 On a good line and length from Bosch. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets forward and pulls behind square for a single run.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

10.5 . Hollman pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets forward and defends

10.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Bell-Drummond rocks back and slices a cut back through point for one run.

10.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Billings gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Billings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for six runs through the off side.

9.6 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 2 runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Full, on line. Billings gets forward and drives for a single run.

9.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and eases a drive

9.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Billings gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

9.1 6 SIX! Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Billings pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for six runs back behind point.

8.6 . Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

8.5 1 Hollman pitches one up, on a good line. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Bell-Drummond gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Billings gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full ball, on line. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Billings pushes forward and pulls for a run behind square.

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Billings moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run behind square.

7.5 . Pitched up, on line. Billings pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Billings moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Crawley gets forward and plays a pull, but is caught by Holden back behind square.

7.2 . Full, on a good line. Crawley moves onto the front foot and defends

7.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Crawley pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

6.6 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across Bell-Drummond. He pushes forward and eases a drive

6.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Crawley gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Crawley pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets forward and pulls back behind square for a run.

5.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Bell-Drummond. He gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Bell-Drummond rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

5.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Bell-Drummond gets forward and defends

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball go through to the keeper

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and pulls poorly

4.3 1 Helm pitches one up, outside leg. Crawley pushes forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

4.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot but watches it travel through to the keeper

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Crawley gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Crawley. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Crawley gets forward and drives

3.4 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Crawley gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Bell-Drummond goes back and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind square. Muyeye is then run out at the bowler's end, after some terrific fielding by Cracknell.

2.6 1 Good length from Helm, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run back behind point.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across Bell-Drummond. He moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

2.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Muyeye gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. Muyeye gets on the back foot and drives

2.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

2.1 . Full, on line. Bell-Drummond gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Muyeye moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

1.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Muyeye pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good line and length. Muyeye gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

0.6 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Muyeye gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

0.5 4 And again! Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Muyeye gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

0.3 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and defends

0.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Muyeye. He pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a pair of runs.

0.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Muyeye gets forward and defends

19.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Bosch gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

19.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

19.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bosch pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

19.2 1 Yorker, on line. Bosch moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

18.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

18.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Hollman gets forward and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

18.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hollman rocks back and cuts back through point for 1 run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Bosch gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Stewart. Hollman gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Stewart. Bosch moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Bosch makes the most of it. Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Bosch moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

17.4 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit for MIDDLESEX. Too wide outside off.

17.4 nb No ball. Full, outside off. Hollman gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

17.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Hollman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs.

17.2 1 Full ball, on line. Bosch gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

17.1 1 Stewart pitches one up, on line. Hollman moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.4 . Good length from Singh, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

16.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Bosch moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

16.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Hollman gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

16.1 1 Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

15.5 1 Hasan Mahmud pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.4 1 On a good line and length again. Hollman gets forward and cuts for one run back behind point.

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Bosch gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

15.2 W OUT! Hasan Mahmud traps Geddes on the crease! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Geddes gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive. KENT appeal, the umpire agrees, and Geddes has to go

15.1 1 Hasan Mahmud pitches one up, outside off. Hollman gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

14.6 1 Full ball, on line again. Hollman gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

14.5 1 Full, on a good line. Geddes gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Hollman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

14.1 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Geddes moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

13.4 . Good length from Rogers, outside off. Geddes moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Geddes gets on the front foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

13.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Hollman gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

12.6 1 Denly pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

12.5 . On a good length, outside off. Hollman gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. KENT appeal, however the umpire says not out.

12.4 W OUT! Denly gets the wicket! Denly pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Cracknell gets forward and drives, but is caught by Bell-Drummond on the off side.

12.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cracknell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

12.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Cracknell moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

12.1 1 Full, outside off. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Geddes. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.5 1 Full ball, on line. Cracknell pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

11.4 1 Full, on line once again. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

11.3 6 SIX! Lintott pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Geddes gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

11.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg. Cracknell gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

11.1 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Geddes pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Geddes gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Denly once again. Cracknell gets on the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

10.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Geddes pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

10.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Cracknell goes back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

10.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Cracknell gets on the front foot and defends

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Cracknell pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

9.5 W OUT! Lintott gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Holden gets on the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Lintott

9.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Holden goes back and eases a drive

9.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Holden pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep

9.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Holden gets on the back foot and guides a cut

9.2 2w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. It beats the keeper and runs away for two wides.

9.1 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Geddes gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Holden. He pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

8.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Holden gets forward and eases a drive

8.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Geddes gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Geddes moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

8.1 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Geddes pushes forward and defends

7.6 1 Good length from Singh, outside leg and angled across the batter. Geddes pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

7.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Billings

7.4 1 Good line and length from Singh. Holden moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

7.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Holden pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for two runs.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.1 4 And again! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Du Plooy pushes forward and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

6.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Lintott pitches one up, on line. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

6.4 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Boyle pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Boyle has to go

6.3 1 On a good line and length again. Holden gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Holden moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

6.1 1 Lintott pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Boyle pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Holden pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Good line and length. Boyle gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Boyle pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

5.3 1 Full, on a good line. Holden gets forward and scoops back behind square for one run.

5.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Boyle gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

5.1 . Good line and length. Boyle gets forward and drives

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden pushes forward and guides a cut

4.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Holden. He pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 2 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Singh but angling across the batter. Holden moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 2 Good line and length from Singh once again. Holden pushes forward and pulls back behind square for a couple of runs.

4.2 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Holden gets forward and punches a drive

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Holden gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Boyle gets forward and drives

3.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Holden pushes forward and cuts for a run behind point.

3.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Boyle gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

3.3 . Good line and length from Rogers again. Boyle gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Boyle pushes forward and eases a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Rogers pitches one up, outside off stump. Boyle moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

2.6 1lb Good length, outside leg. Boyle moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a leg bye behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Boyle moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

2.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

2.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Holden gets forward and guides a cut behind point for 1 run.

2.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and defends

2.2 . Good line and length from Stewart once again. Holden pushes forward and defends

2.1 1 On a good line and length from Stewart. Boyle moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

1.7 . Free hit. Pitched up, outside off stump. Holden pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.6 nb No ball. Full ball, on a good line. Holden moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, as a result of the shaky delivery from Hasan Mahmud.

1.5 W OUT! LBW. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Caires moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. KENT appeal, the umpire agrees, and de Caires has to depart

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. De Caires moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the on side.

1.3 . Full, on line. De Caires gets on the front foot and plays a pull

1.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across. De Caires pushes forward and punches a drive

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. De Caires moves onto the front foot but lets the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper

0.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Boyle gets on the front foot and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Boyle gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the on side field.

0.4 . Good length from Rogers, pitching outside off. Boyle moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.3 1 Good line and length from Rogers once again. De Caires pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

0.2 . On a good line and length. De Caires moves onto the front foot and defends