Match details Kent vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

KEN
KEN
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Billings Sam, Crawley Zak, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Foreman Bertie, Klaassen Fred, Lintott Jacob, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Boyle Matt, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Rossington Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet