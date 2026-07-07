Match details Kent vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Billings Sam, Crawley Zak, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Foreman Bertie, Klaassen Fred, Lintott Jacob, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom
|Bench
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Boyle Matt, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Rossington Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet