8.5 4 FOUR! Roy brings up his fifty with a boundary! Full, on line once more. Roy gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.3 1 Singh pitches one up, on line once more. Roy pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

8.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Philippe moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

7.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off again. Roy rocks back and late cuts for four runs behind point.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe gets forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Roy pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Philippe pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Stewart, pitching outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for a run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Finch.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Philippe rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

6.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Philippe. He goes back and slices a square cut for one run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Lintott, outside off. Philippe pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

6.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Philippe gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

6.1 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Roy pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

5.5 2 Back of a length from Hasan Mahmud, pitching on a good line once more. Roy shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a couple of runs.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Philippe rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Roy goes back and pulls for one run.

5.2 2 Back of a length, outside off once again. Roy goes back and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts late behind point for four runs.

4.6 1 Good line and length. Roy pushes forward and edges for a single run.

4.6 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off. Roy rocks back but misses while trying to play a hook

4.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

4.4 . On a good line and length. Roy gets on the front foot and drives

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Philippe goes back and pulls for a single run.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Philippe gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

4.1 2 Full, on a good line. Philippe pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Roy creates room and pulls for 4 runs.

3.5 . DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Roy gets forward and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hasan Mahmud. A really tough chance for Hasan Mahmud there.

3.4 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Roy gets forward and drives over the on side field for four runs.

3.3 1 On a good line and length from Hasan Mahmud again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

3.2 W OUT! Hasan Mahmud gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Evans steps back but misses while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Evans is bowled

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Hasan Mahmud. Roy gets forward and edges for one run behind square.

2.6 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Evans pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

2.5 . On a good line and length. Evans pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a pull

2.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

2.4 3w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Evans goes back and pulls for 3 wides.

2.3 6 SIX MORE! Short of a length, on a good line. Evans pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off. Evans moves onto the front foot and pulls for six runs.

2.2 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across the batter.

2.1 1lb Good line and length from Rogers again. Roy moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Evans moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. KENT appeal, but Evans is given not out.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Evans gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

1.3 . Back of a length from Milnes, outside off stump. Roy rocks back and plays a mediocre pull

1.2 4 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Roy rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

1.1 . Good line and length. Roy shuffles down the pitch and drives

0.6 1 Good length, outside off. Roy pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field. Good fielding by Singh results in a boundary being saved.

0.5 . Good length, outside off. Roy rocks back and edges

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Roy rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

0.4 4 FOUR! Hasan Mahmud pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Roy pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Back of a length from Hasan Mahmud, outside off stump again. Evans rocks back and glances behind point on the off side for a run.

0.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

0.1 . Good line and length. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 W OUT! Abbott gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Hasan Mahmud gets forward and drives, but is caught by Roy

16.5 1 Good line and length. Milnes moves onto the back foot and scoops behind point for 1 run.

16.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hasan Mahmud moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

16.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Milnes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

16.2 W OUT! Run out. Abbott pitches one up, on a good line. Milnes pushes forward and eases a drive. Finch is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Abbott.

16.1 1 Good length from Abbott, pitching outside off stump. Finch gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

15.6 W OUT! Topley breaks through! Short, on line once again. Lintott goes back and cuts, but is caught by Clark back behind point.

15.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Lintott gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

15.4 . Good line and length. Lintott gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a scoop

15.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Lintott pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

15.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Lintott gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Finch moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.

14.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lintott moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.5 . Short, on a good line. Lintott rocks back and plays a wild pull

14.4 1 Dropped in short by Jordan, pitching outside off stump again. Finch rocks back and slices a cut for a single run back behind point.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Jordan, pitching outside off again. Lintott goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.2 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Lintott pushes forward and defends

14.1 . Short of a length, on line. Lintott gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

13.6 1 Good line and length from Lawes. Lintott gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

13.5 . Back of a length from Lawes, outside off stump. Lintott pushes forward and leg glances

13.4 2 Lawes pitches one up, on line. Lintott moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off once again. Finch gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Finch goes back and drives through the off side field.

13.2 1w Wide. On line but angling far across Finch. He gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Finch gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive

12.6 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off stump. Rogers moves onto the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Rogers has to go

12.5 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Finch gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

12.4 1 Lawrence comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rogers moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

12.3 1 Finch defends for a single run.

12.2 1 Rogers plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1 1 Finch defends for 1 run.

11.6 . 0 runs

11.5 . 0 runs

11.4 W wicket (caught - Stewart)

11.3 2 Stewart defends for a couple of runs.

11.2 W wicket (hit wicket - Singh)

11.1 1 Finch defends for a run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Singh plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

10.5 1 Finch defends for 1 run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Finch plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

10.3 1 Singh defends for one run.

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 1 Finch defends for one run.

9.6 . 0 runs

9.5 . 0 runs

9.4 1 Finch plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.3 1 Singh defends for a single run.

9.2 W wicket (caught - Billings)

9.1 . 0 runs

8.6 1 Billings plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.5 . 0 runs

8.4 1 Finch defends for a run.

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 1 Billings plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.1 1 Finch defends for a single run.

7.6 . 0 runs

7.5 1 Finch plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.4 . 0 runs

7.3 . 0 runs

7.2 W wicket (caught - Bell-Drummond)

7.1 . 0 runs

6.6 1 Bell-Drummond defends for a run.

6.5 1 Billings defends for a single run.

6.4 W wicket (caught - Crawley)

6.3 1 Bell-Drummond defends for 1 run.

6.2 1 Crawley plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Crawley defends for four runs.

5.6 1 Crawley defends for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Crawley defends for four runs.

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 6 SIX! Crawley plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

5.2 1 Bell-Drummond defends for 1 run.

5.1 1 Crawley defends for a run.

4.6 . 0 runs

4.5 1 Crawley plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Crawley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.3 . 0 runs

4.2 1 Bell-Drummond defends for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Bell-Drummond defends for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Bell-Drummond defends for 1 run.

3.5 1 Crawley defends for one run.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 4 FOUR! Crawley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Bell-Drummond plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 1 Bell-Drummond defends for one run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Bell-Drummond defends for four runs.

2.4 1 Crawley defends for one run.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 2 Crawley plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

2.2 1 wide

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 1 Crawley defends for a run.

1.6 1 wide

1.5 W wicket (caught - Muyeye)

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 1 Bell-Drummond defends for 1 run.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Bell-Drummond defends for a run.

0.4 1 Muyeye defends for a single run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Muyeye defends for four runs.

0.2 . 0 runs