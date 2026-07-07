Match details Kent vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

KEN
KEN
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Billings Sam, Crawley Zak, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Foreman Bertie, Klaassen Fred, Lintott Jacob, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Evans Laurie, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Worrall Daniel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet