Match details Kent vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Billings Sam, Crawley Zak, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Foreman Bertie, Klaassen Fred, Lintott Jacob, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom
|Bench
|no information yet
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Evans Laurie, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet