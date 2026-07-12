13.4 4 And again! Carse comes around the wicket to Jennings. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jennings pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

13.3 4 FOUR! Carse drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Jennings advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Jennings moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

13.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

13.2 1lb Back of a length from Carse, pitching outside off once more. Hurst rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square. DURHAM appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

13.1 W OUT! Carse gets the wicket! Back of a length from Carse, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by G Clark

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Shadab Khan goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Parkinson comes around the wicket to Shadab Khan. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

12.4 1 Parkinson comes over the wicket. Good length from Parkinson, outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run behind square.

12.2 . Parkinson comes around the wicket to Shadab Khan. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Shadab Khan. He steps away and cuts averagely

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Jennings pushes forward and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

11.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Shadab Khan. He gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for a pair of runs.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Jennings gets forward and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

11.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and drives for one run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sowter. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and guides a cut

11.1 . Good line and length from Sowter. Shadab Khan gets forward and guides a glance

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and square cuts for a run behind point.

10.5 . Parkinson comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

10.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.3 . Parkinson comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jennings gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. DURHAM appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

10.2 1 Parkinson now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

10.1 1 Good length from Parkinson, outside off stump once again. Jennings moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

9.6 W OUT! Sowter gets one through! Good length, outside off. Livingstone gets on the back foot and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Livingstone is bowled

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Sowter. Jennings gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

9.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Jennings gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.3 . On a good length, outside off again. Jennings gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 Sowter pitches one up, outside off stump again. Livingstone pushes forward and defends for a run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Livingstone moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

8.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Jennings gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Fantastic fielding by OG Robinson prevents a boundary.

8.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Livingstone goes back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Jennings gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jennings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Jennings gets on the front foot and drives

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Jennings pushes forward and tucks a glance on the on side for a single run.

7.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Jennings. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. DURHAM appeal, but Jennings is given not out.

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Livingstone advances down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run. DURHAM appeal, however the umpire says not out.

7.3 . Good length from Sowter, outside off stump. Livingstone goes back and drives

7.2 1 On a good line and length. Jennings gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and edges for four runs back behind point.

6.6 1 Raine now coming around the wicket to Jennings. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jennings gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

6.5 W OUT! Raine gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Salt has to go

6.4 . Back of a length, on line but angled across. Salt goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Salt gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Livingstone goes back and plays a late cut for a single run.

5.6 2 Back of a length from Carse, pitching outside off once again. Salt gets on the front foot and defends back behind point for two runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Salt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Full, outside off again. Livingstone gets forward and drives for a single run.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Carse pitches one up, pitching outside off. Livingstone gets on the back foot and skies a ramp behind square on the on side for six runs.

5.2 . Dropped in short by Carse, pitching outside off once again. Livingstone goes back and late cuts

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward and glances for one run on the leg side.

4.6 . Full ball, on line. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump once more. Salt rocks back and defends back behind point for a run.

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Salt goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Salt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

4.2 . Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, outside off again. Salt moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

3.6 . Good length from Parkinson, outside off once again. Livingstone gets on the back foot and punches a drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Parkinson, outside off. Livingstone gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs on the on side.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1 Good length from Parkinson, outside leg and angling across the batter. Salt rocks back and flicks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

3.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Livingstone creates space and glances through the leg side field for a run.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Salt gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

2.6 . Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump once again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and pulls averagely

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Potts, pitching well outside off stump.

2.5 . Back of a length from Potts, outside off once again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and square cuts

2.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Livingstone pushes forward and drives sloppily

2.3 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the back foot and ramps poorly, and is caught by Carse behind square on the on side.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Salt goes back and guides a cut for one run through point.

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. McDermott moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Salt moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

1.5 1 Back of a length from Carse, outside off. McDermott moves onto the front foot and square cuts for a run behind point.

1.4 . Short, pitching near leg stump. McDermott moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a pull

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. McDermott gets on the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

1.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Salt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Salt gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Salt gets forward and finesses a glance on the on side for a run.

0.5 1 Pitched up, on line. McDermott gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs behind point.

0.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McDermott pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

0.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets on the front foot and drives averagely

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Sowter advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for a single run. He is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by McDermott and Salt.

19.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ackermann pushes forward and pulls for four runs back behind square.

19.2 1 Short ball, outside off. Sowter gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

19.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across Ackermann. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

18.6 1 Good length, outside off. Ackermann pushes forward and guides a square cut for a run.

18.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sowter gets forward and drives for a single run.

18.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Sowter. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 W OUT! Mahmood finds a way through! Mahmood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Parkinson advances but misses while trying a paddle, the ball gets through, and Parkinson is bowled

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ackermann gets forward and drives shakily for a run.

18.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ackermann. He moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.

17.5 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ackermann. He moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

17.4 2 50 for Ackermann! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ackermann rocks back and glances on the on side for 2 runs.

17.3 1 Full, on line again. Parkinson advances down the pitch and lifts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.2 1 On a good line and length. Ackermann steps back and cuts for one run.

17.1 1 Good length from Hartley, pitching outside off stump. Parkinson moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

16.6 1 Full, on line. Parkinson moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

16.5 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside leg and angled across. Parkinson rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

16.4 . Half-tracker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Parkinson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a ramp

16.3 2 Free hit. Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Parkinson moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

16.3 nb No ball. Pitched up, outside off. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run back through point.

16.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Parkinson gets on the back foot and late cuts for a run behind point.

16.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Parkinson. He moves onto the back foot and defends

15.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Parkinson gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

15.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Parkinson moves onto the front foot and defends

15.4 1 Good length, outside off. Ackermann pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

15.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Parkinson gets forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

15.2 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside leg and angled across Potts. He pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Wood on the on side.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

14.6 2 Potts defends for 2 runs.

14.5 . 0 runs

14.4 1 Ackermann defends for a single run.

14.3 4 And again! Ackermann plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

14.1 . Yorker, outside off stump again. Ackermann pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

13.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Potts moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Full, on a good line once more. Potts pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Ackermann gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

13.3 2 Livingstone pitches one up, outside off stump again. Ackermann gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

13.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.1 1 Good length from Livingstone, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ackermann goes back and glances for 1 run back behind square.

12.6 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

12.5 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Potts. He gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

12.4 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Potts gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Potts gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Raine gets on the back foot and plays a glance, but is caught by Jennings on the leg side.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a run.

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Raine moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a glance. DURHAM appeal, but the umpire gives Raine not out.

11.6 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Raine gets on the front foot and swings and misses while trying a sweep, however it beats Salt and flies to the rope for five wides.

11.5 2 Good length from Livingstone, outside off stump. Raine pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Stanley costing one run.

11.4 . Livingstone comes around the wicket to Raine. Good length, outside off stump. Raine goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ackermann pushes forward and eases a drive

11.1 2 Back of a length from Livingstone, pitching outside leg. Ackermann gets on the front foot and hooks behind square for a pair of runs.

10.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once more. Carse pushes forward and plays a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Livingstone

10.5 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Carse moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

10.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ackermann gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

10.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ackermann rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs through point.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

9.6 . Good length, outside off again. Carse gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Carse rocks back and slices a cut

9.4 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ackermann creates space and cuts for one run.

9.3 . Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off again. Ackermann rocks back and cuts

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Carse gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

9.1 W OUT! Livingstone breaks through! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Aldridge gets forward and plays a sloppy glance, and is caught by Livingstone

9.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg.

8.6 4 FOUR! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ackermann gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge rocks back and defends

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Aldridge gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.2 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Ackermann gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

8.1 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ackermann gets forward and drives

7.6 1 Good line and length. Ackermann pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and defends

7.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Ackermann rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Aldridge gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

7.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Aldridge goes back but misses while attempting to defend

7.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

6.6 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Aldridge rocks back and finesses a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off. Aldridge gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.4 1 Full ball, on line once again. Ackermann gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.3 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line. Aldridge gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

6.2 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. LANCASHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and OG Robinson has to go

6.1 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on a good line again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

5.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and lifts a cut behind point for six runs.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Ackermann goes back and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and tucks a glance back behind square for a run.

5.2 W OUT! Mahmood gets one through! Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside leg stump and angled across McKinney. He pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. McKinney moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.6 . Good length from Stanley, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ackermann rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off once again. Ackermann gets on the back foot and lofts a hook behind square for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. McKinney gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

4.2 1 Stanley drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann goes back and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

4.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, pitching outside off. G Clark gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and G Clark has to go

3.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. G Clark pushes forward and flicks a glance for one run behind square.

3.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. McKinney gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. G Clark moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. McKinney pushes forward and punches a bad drive for a single run.

3.2 . Dropped in short by Mahmood, outside leg. McKinney gets forward and plays a wild hook behind square.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Mahmood, on line but angled across. G Clark backs away and plays a poor pull for a run.

2.6 1 Wood pitches one up, on a good line. G Clark gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

2.5 6 And again! Full, pitching outside leg stump once more. G Clark pushes forward and skies a flick for six runs.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. G Clark pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKinney gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

2.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, on line but angling wildly across McKinney and down the leg side. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. G Clark pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

2.1 . Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across G Clark. He gets forward and pulls

1.6 . Mahmood drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across McKinney. He advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

1.5 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across McKinney. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. McKinney gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.3 . Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off. McKinney gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.2 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on line once again. Lees rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop. The umpire's finger goes up, and Lees has to go

1.1 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Lees pushes forward and pulls shakily

0.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across G Clark. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across G Clark. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Back of a length from Wood, outside off stump. Lees goes back and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.2 1 Back of a length from Wood, outside leg and angling across. G Clark gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.