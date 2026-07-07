Match details Lancashire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Squad
|Players
|Anderson James, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Khan Shadab, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Singh Harry
|Bench
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Ackermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Lees Alex, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet