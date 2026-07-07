Match details Lancashire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Khan Shadab, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Singh Harry
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Lees Alex, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet