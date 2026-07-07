Squads Lancashire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

Playing

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Minto James

no information yet

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Moores Joe

no information yet

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Bench

LAN
LAN
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet