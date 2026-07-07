Squads Lancashire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson James
bowler
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Bailey Tom
bowler
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Clark Graham
batsman
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Drissell George
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Kohli Virat
batsman
Hartley Tom
bowler
Lees Alex
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Minto James
no information yet
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Jones Michael
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Potts Matty
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Moores Joe
no information yet
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Singh Harry
all rounder
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet