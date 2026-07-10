19.5 2 Stanley pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Chohan gets forward and drives for 2 runs straight down the ground.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Chohan moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for four runs.

19.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Hasan Ali pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.2 6 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Hasan Ali goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

19.1 . Back of a length from Stanley, pitching outside leg stump. Hasan Ali backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.6 1 Anderson pitches one up, outside off stump. Hasan Ali gets forward and drives for 1 run.

18.5 6 And again! On a good line and length from Anderson once again. Hasan Ali gets on the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off. Revis pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Moores behind point.

18.3 4 FOUR! Revis brings up his 50 with a boundary! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Revis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs back through point.

18.2 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Revis moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Revis gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Revis backs away and lofts a pull for a run.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Tye. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Revis advances down the pitch and eases a mediocre drive through the off side for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Jennings is tidy. LANCASHIRE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

17.3 . Back of a length from Hartley, pitching outside leg stump. Revis rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

17.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Revis moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for six runs.

17.1 . Good length from Hartley, pitching outside leg. Revis pushes forward and inside edges

16.6 . Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off stump once again. Tye gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

16.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Tye pushes forward and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

16.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Tye pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

16.3 . Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off once again. Tye gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.2 . Good length from Blatherwick, outside off once more. Tye pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.1 6 SIX! Good length from Blatherwick, outside off stump. Tye gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

15.6 2 Back of a length from Hartley, on a good line. Revis rocks back and slices a cut for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Livingstone results in a boundary being saved.

15.5 1 Hartley pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Tye. He gets forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Revis advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Hartley, on a good line once more. Tye moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Hartley. Revis shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

15.1 1 Good length from Hartley, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Tye gets on the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off once more. Tye goes back and cuts through point for a single run.

14.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Revis gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for a run.

14.4 . Short of a length, outside off again. Revis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

14.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

14.3 2 Back of a length from Blatherwick, outside off once again. Revis goes back and cuts for 2 runs.

14.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Tye gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tye pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point.

13.6 1 Good line and length again. Tye gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

13.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Revis rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

13.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Revis steps away and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Revis goes back but lets the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

13.2 . Good line and length from Hartley. Revis advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

13.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Revis gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

12.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Van Beek gets on the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off stump. Van Beek pushes forward and lofts a pull for six runs back behind square.

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Van Beek pushes forward and skies a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

12.2 1 Dropped in short by Blatherwick, pitching outside off once again. Revis gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a pull for a single run.

12.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Blatherwick, pitching well outside off stump.

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Van Beek moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive on the on side for a single run.

11.6 1 Good line and length again. Van Beek moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Van Beek advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Livingstone, outside off stump. Revis rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side field.

11.3 . Length ball, outside leg. Revis gets forward and paddles behind square.

11.2 1 Good line and length once more. Van Beek advances and drives through the off side field for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Van Beek advances and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

10.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Revis moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

10.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

10.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Van Beek gets forward and drives for four runs.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Revis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

10.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Van Beek gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

10.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Revis advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.6 2 Good line and length from Livingstone. Van Beek gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square. Good fielding by Moores saves a boundary.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Revis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point for a run.

9.4 1 Full ball, outside leg. Van Beek gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

9.3 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off stump. Revis moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Van Beek pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Revis. He creates space and slices a wild cut for 1 run.

9.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Revis pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

8.6 . Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Van Beek goes back and drives averagely

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Revis gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Van Beek gets forward and drives for a run.

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Revis gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull for one run.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching on a good line. Van Beek rocks back and drives through the off side field for a single run.

8.1 1 Full, on line. Revis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Van Beek moves onto the front foot and edges

7.5 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Van Beek gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs back behind square.

7.4 . Back of a length from Livingstone, pitching on a good line. Van Beek goes back and drives

7.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Revis. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

7.2 . Back of a length from Livingstone, on line once more. Revis gets on the back foot and eases a drive

7.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Van Beek pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

6.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Van Beek gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Revis goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

6.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Revis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.3 2 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Revis gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

6.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Van Beek moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.1 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Ali gets on the front foot and lofts a flick, but is caught by Jennings

5.6 . Very short, pitching on a good line again. Revis ducks out of the way

5.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow steps back and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Jones on the off side.

5.4 1 Full, outside off. Ali gets forward and outside edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

5.3 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ali gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull

5.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Ali moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

5.1 1 Back of a length from Stanley, pitching outside off. Bairstow rocks back and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Anderson, pitching on a good line again. Bairstow rocks back and finesses a glance for one run.

4.5 1 Back of a length, on line but angled across Ali. He gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

4.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . On a good line and length. Ali gets forward and defends

4.2 . Anderson drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Ali rocks back and inside edges back behind square.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Root rocks back and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Stanley behind square.

3.6 . Back of a length, on line. Bairstow goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

3.5 . Good length from Stanley, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the front foot and drives

3.4 . Back of a length from Stanley, pitching on a good line. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, outside leg. Lyth gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull. LANCASHIRE appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire has reached their decision, and Lyth is given out.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lyth gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

3.1 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Lyth gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

2.6 4 FOUR! Anderson comes over the wicket to Root. Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Root gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

2.5 1 Anderson now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Anderson, pitching outside off stump. Lyth gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for one run.

2.4 . Short ball, on a good line. Lyth goes back and is struck on the helmet while trying a pull

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lyth shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

2.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Lyth moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Lyth advances and drives for six runs on the off side.

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Lyth moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Root goes back and defends

1.5 . Stanley pitches one up, outside off stump again. Root gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 . Length ball, outside off. Root moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Luxton gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.3 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Lyth gets on the back foot and makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance, however the ball beats Hurst and runs away for a pair of wides. Quality work in the field by Hurst results in 3 runs being saved.

1.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lyth pushes forward and flicks behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.1 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lyth pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

0.6 . Anderson pitches one up, on a good line. Luxton pushes forward and drives down the ground.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Luxton gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

0.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Lyth moves down the pitch and flicks for one run back behind square.

0.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Luxton gets forward and pulls averagely for a single run straight down the ground.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Luxton gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lyth moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

19.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Blatherwick gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Blatherwick gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

19.2 1b Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a switch hit, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

19.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jones gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

18.6 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Blatherwick gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Blatherwick gets forward and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

18.5 2w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Jones moves onto the back foot and misses while trying to play a cut, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Bairstow.

18.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Blatherwick gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive behind square on the leg side for a run.

18.3 W OUT! van Beek gets the wicket! Back of a length from van Beek, pitching outside off once again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Tye down the ground.

18.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for two runs.

18.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Jones moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

17.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jones gets on the front foot and plays a wild switch hit for a single run.

17.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

17.3 6 And again! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

17.1 1 Good line and length. Jones gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

17.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Jones gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

16.6 . 0 runs

16.5 2 Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a pair of runs.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Chohan, outside leg once more. Jones goes back and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

16.3 1 Good length from Chohan, pitching outside leg. Shadab Khan pushes forward and finesses a glance for a run.

16.2 4 On a good line and length from Chohan. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

16.1 1 Chohan pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Jones. He gets forward and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan gets forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

15.5 1lb On a good length, outside off stump. Jones gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a switch hit, resulting in a single leg bye.

15.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Jones gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for a couple of runs. Good fielding by Revis prevents a certain boundary.

15.3 4 FOUR! Jones plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

15.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jones moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

15.1 1 Tye pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for a run behind square.

14.6 1 Good line and length. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

14.5 2 CHANCE! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a couple of runs. A run out chance but LANCASHIRE survive the attempt.

14.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by van Beek, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

14.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jones gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point on the off side.

14.2 1 Back of a length from van Beek, on line. Shadab Khan creates space and guides a cut for a single run through point.

14.1 1 Good line and length from van Beek once more. Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Jones pushes forward and plays a shaky defensive stroke for one run.

13.5 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length once again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A run out chance but LANCASHIRE survive the attempt from Root's throw.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Tye. Shadab Khan pushes forward and eases a drive

13.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jones gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

13.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Jones gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but YORKSHIRE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

12.6 1 Good length from van Beek, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jones. He gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

12.5 W OUT! van Beek gets the wicket! Good line and length. Hurst shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Ali

12.4 1lb Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in a single leg bye back behind point.

12.3 W OUT! van Beek gets the wicket! Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Livingstone goes back and ramps poorly, and is impressively caught by Bairstow

12.2 1lb Length ball, outside off stump once more. Hurst gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a scoop, resulting in one leg bye.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

11.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Livingstone moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

11.5 1 Good length from Chohan, outside off stump. Hurst moves onto the front foot and slices a cut through point for a single run.

11.4 6 And again! On a good length, outside off stump again. Hurst moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

11.3 6 DROPPED! Chohan pitches one up, outside off once more. Hurst gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tye.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

11.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Livingstone rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Livingstone gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

10.4 . Length ball, outside off. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and drives

10.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length, on line again. Hurst rocks back and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.6 1 Tye pitches one up, pitching outside off. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.5 4 FOUR! 50 up for Livingstone with a boundary! Livingstone defends for four runs.

9.4 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Livingstone gets forward and pulls for a couple of runs.

9.3 . Back of a length from Tye, outside off stump once again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

9.2 6 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive on the leg side for six runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by van Beek.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hurst rocks back and pulls for one run.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hurst. He pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Hurst. He moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

8.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Chohan, pitching outside off stump. Hurst goes back and plays a cut for one run.

8.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Hurst moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

7.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

7.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

7.5 1 McDermott plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

7.3 2 Moriarty pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

7.1 1 Full, outside off. Livingstone gets forward and drives for a run.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Chohan, pitching near leg stump and angled across Livingstone. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.5 1 Chohan pitches one up, outside off stump. McDermott pushes forward and drives for 1 run. Tidy fielding by Hasan Ali prevents a certain boundary.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Livingstone shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Livingstone rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance through the off side.

6.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Livingstone moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. McDermott gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from van Beek, outside off stump. Livingstone pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Livingstone gets forward and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

5.3 . Good length from van Beek, pitching outside off stump once again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

5.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives averagely

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. McDermott goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

4.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McDermott creates room but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Livingstone. He rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

4.3 . Short, outside off once again. Livingstone rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

4.2 . Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a drive back through point.

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. McDermott moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.6 1 Good line and length once more. McDermott rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, on line but angling across McDermott. He steps away and cuts for four runs through point.

3.4 4 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. McDermott gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line again. McDermott goes back and lofts a pull for four runs.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Moriarty, on line once again. Livingstone gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

3.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Moriarty. Livingstone moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

2.6 6 SIX! Tye pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. McDermott gets on the front foot and drives for six runs back through point.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Tye, pitching outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 . On a good line and length. McDermott rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 6 SIX! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. McDermott shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive on the on side for six runs.

2.2 1lb Short of a length, on line but angling across Livingstone. He goes back and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single leg bye.

2.1 . On a good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. McDermott goes back and punches a drive through the off side.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Moriarty, outside off. McDermott moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

1.3 . Moriarty comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jennings advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Lyth

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Jennings gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

0.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. McDermott gets on the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

0.5 2 Good length, outside off. McDermott moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. McDermott moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. McDermott rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

0.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. McDermott rocks back but misses while trying a leg glance

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. McDermott goes back but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot