Squads Lancashire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

LAN
LAN
YOR
YOR

Playing

LAN
LAN
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Hasan

bowler

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Bess Dom

bowler

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Hill George

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Lyth Adam

batsman

Khan Shadab

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder

Singh Harry

all rounder

Bench

LAN
LAN
YOR
YOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet