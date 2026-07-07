Squads Lancashire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson James
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Bess Dom
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Hill George
all rounder
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Luxton William
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Jones Michael
batsman
Milnes Matt
bowler
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Revis Matthew L
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Tye Andrew
bowler
Moores Joe
no information yet
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
Singh Harry
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler
Match has not started yet