Match details Lancashire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

LAN
LAN
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Khan Shadab, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Singh Harry
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Revis Matthew L, Tye Andrew, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet