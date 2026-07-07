Match details Lancashire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Squad
|Players
|Anderson James, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Khan Shadab, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Singh Harry
|Bench
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Ali Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Revis Matthew L, Tye Andrew, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet