13.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cartwright pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.4 6 SIX! Hollman pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

13.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Cartwright gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

13.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Weatherley gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

12.6 . DROPPED! Good line and length. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

12.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

12.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts back behind point for four runs.

12.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Free hit. Pitched up, outside off stump. Cartwright pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.1 nb No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Cartwright gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.6 . Good length, outside off again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

11.5 1 Full, outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

11.5 1w Wide. Cornwell now coming around the wicket to Cartwright. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 . Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off. Cartwright pushes forward and cuts

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and cuts for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

10.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.4 1 Good length from Hollman, outside off stump again. Cartwright gets on the front foot and cuts for a run.

10.3 W OUT! Hollman gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Rossington

10.2 1 Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley pushes forward and lifts a drive for a run.

10.1 2 Hollman pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.

9.6 2 Good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Vince gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.5 1 Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets forward and cuts for a run.

9.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for a single run.

9.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

9.2 . Full ball, on line. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Vince moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.1 1 Good length from Zafar Gohar, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6 . Full ball, outside off again. Vince moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.5 1 Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts for four runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Vince pushes forward and plays a cut for a run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Hollman pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Vince moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Vince pushes forward and defends

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Weatherley gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs.

7.5 . Full ball, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Bosch. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Vince pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Higgins, pitching outside off again. Weatherley pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

6.5 1 Good length from Higgins, outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

6.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Vince moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

6.1 2 Full, outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

5.6 . Good length from Bosch, outside off stump again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert gets forward and drives, but is caught by du Plooy

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert pushes forward and cuts shakily down the ground.

5.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Albert pushes forward and drives

5.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Albert pushes forward and punches a drive

5.1 1 Bosch pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Vince pushes forward and punches a drive

4.6 . Helm pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Albert gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

4.5 1 Helm pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

4.4 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Vince pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

4.3 4 And again! Helm pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

4.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.1 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Vince gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Albert moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Albert gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.4 . Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Albert gets forward and defends

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Albert gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.

3.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Albert defends

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets forward and defends

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.5 1 On a good line and length. Albert pushes forward and cuts for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

2.3 . FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Albert gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

2.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Albert moves onto the back foot and defends

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Vince. He gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a single run.

1.6 1 Helm pitches one up, outside off again. Vince gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

1.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince gets forward and drives poorly

1.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Albert moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

1.2 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for four runs.

0.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Albert gets forward and punches a bad drive

0.5 . Full, on a good line. Albert gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

0.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Albert pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive

0.2 . Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Albert. He pushes forward and outside edges

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6 1 SW Currie pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.5 1b SW Currie pitches one up, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball runs away for one bye.

19.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.3 1 Full ball, on line. Hollman gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run.

19.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hollman gets forward but misses while attempting a pull

19.1 1 DROPPED! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

18.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Hollman goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

18.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

18.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and cuts

17.6 . Full ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

17.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Zafar Gohar goes back but misses while attempting a cut

17.4 1 Good line and length again. Hollman gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hollman. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

17.1 1lb Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hollman moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

16.6 . Good length from Fuller, outside leg. Zafar Gohar goes back and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

16.4 W OUT! Fuller breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive, and is caught by Wood on the off side.

16.3 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull back behind square for a run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square for 4 runs.

15.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for a single run.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bosch gets forward and drives poorly

15.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Bosch moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman gets forward and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

15.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

15.1 . Good length from SW Currie, outside leg and angling across Hollman. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Hollman gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Dawson, pitching outside leg once again. Hollman moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

14.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Bosch. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

14.1 . Dawson pitches one up, on line. Bosch pushes forward and punches a shaky drive through the off side.

13.6 . Lumsden comes around the wicket to Hollman. Pitched up, outside off. Hollman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across Hollman. He goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Lumsden pitches one up, on a good line. Bosch pushes forward and punches a poor drive for 1 run.

13.3 . Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and glances averagely

13.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Bosch pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hollman goes back and slices a cut through point for one run.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

12.5 1 Full ball, on line once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

12.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets forward and drives poorly

12.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the back foot and defends

12.2 W OUT! Dawson gets one through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Falconer moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Falconer is bowled

12.1 . Pitched up, outside off again. Falconer rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Falconer moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

11.5 1 Fuller pitches one up, outside off once again. Hollman rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

11.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Falconer pushes forward and drives sloppily

10.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Falconer rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Falconer. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Falconer pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

10.2 1 Good length from Dawson, outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and cuts for a single run back through point.

10.1 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hollman. He pushes forward and drives averagely

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across Hollman.

9.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Hollman gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

9.4 1 Lumsden pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Falconer pushes forward and flicks a poor glance for one run on the leg side.

9.3 . Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Falconer pushes forward but misses while trying to play a glance

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Falconer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for a run.

8.6 . On a good line and length from Dawson once more. Falconer pushes forward and slices a cut

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Falconer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Higgins goes back and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Vince

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

8.1 . On a good line and length from Dawson. Falconer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Higgins rocks back and drives for two runs on the off side.

7.5 . Lumsden drops one in short, outside off stump. Higgins goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

7.4 . Back of a length from Lumsden, pitching on a good line once again. Higgins rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line but angling across Higgins. He goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

7.2 W OUT! Lumsden breaks through! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy pushes forward and plays a bad scoop, and is caught by Albert

7.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Falconer gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

6.6 . Full, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and punches a drive

6.5 1 Wood pitches one up, outside off stump. Falconer gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

6.4 . Full, outside off. Falconer pushes forward and drives

6.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

5.6 . SW Currie pitches one up, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive

5.5 1 Good length from SW Currie, outside off again. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

5.4 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Falconer gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

5.3 W OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Rossington moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Dawson

5.2 . Back of a length from SW Currie, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington gets forward and pulls sloppily

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossington gets forward and drives on the off side.

4.6 . On a good length, outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and slices a sloppy cut

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rossington gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Du Plooy gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a run back behind point.

3.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy goes back and plays a wild cut

3.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends through the off side.

3.3 2 On a good length, on leg stump. Du Plooy rocks back and glances behind square for two runs.

3.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.2 1w Wide. Fuller pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 1 Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive back behind point for one run.

2.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Du Plooy goes back and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

2.4 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Wood! Good length from Wood, outside off. De Caires gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Albert

2.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Holden goes back and plays a shaky cut, and is caught by Cartwright

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and cuts

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Holden gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Rossington gets forward and pulls for four runs.

1.5 . Good length from Fuller, outside off stump. Rossington moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive

1.4 . Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington gets forward but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Rossington moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

1.2 . Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump. Rossington goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fuller, outside off. Rossington rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rossington moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

0.4 1 Wood pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Rossington. He pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

0.3 . Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Rossington goes back but misses while trying a drive

0.2 1 Full, on line. Holden gets forward and eases a drive