Highlights Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cartwright pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
SIX! Hollman pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Cartwright gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.
On a good line and length once more. Weatherley gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.
DROPPED! Good line and length. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.
Full, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to the keeper without offering a shot
Good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts back behind point for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Free hit. Pitched up, outside off stump. Cartwright pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Cartwright gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Good length, outside off again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily
Full, outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.
Wide. Cornwell now coming around the wicket to Cartwright. Pitching well outside off stump.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off. Cartwright pushes forward and cuts
Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and cuts for a run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off once more. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts for one run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Good length from Hollman, outside off stump again. Cartwright gets on the front foot and cuts for a run.
OUT! Hollman gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Rossington
Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley pushes forward and lifts a drive for a run.
Hollman pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.
Good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Vince gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets forward and cuts for a run.
Full, outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.
Full ball, on line. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Vince moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep
Good length from Zafar Gohar, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and drives for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off again. Vince moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Vince pushes forward and plays a cut for a run.
FOUR! Hollman pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Vince moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Vince pushes forward and defends
FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Weatherley gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.
On a good line and length from Bosch. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off again. Vince pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
FOUR! Good length from Higgins, pitching outside off again. Weatherley pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
Good length from Higgins, outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
Full, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! Full, on a good line. Vince moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
Full, outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length from Bosch, outside off stump again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
OUT! Caught. Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert gets forward and drives, but is caught by du Plooy
On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert pushes forward and cuts shakily down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off. Albert pushes forward and drives
Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.
On a good length, outside off again. Albert pushes forward and punches a drive
Bosch pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Vince pushes forward and punches a drive
Helm pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Albert gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
Helm pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.
And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Vince pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.
And again! Helm pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
And again! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Vince gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Albert moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Albert gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Albert gets forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Albert gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.
Length ball, outside off once again. Albert defends
Good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets forward and defends
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.
On a good line and length. Albert pushes forward and cuts for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Albert gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Albert moves onto the back foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Vince. He gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a single run.
Helm pitches one up, outside off again. Vince gets forward and punches a drive for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince gets forward and drives poorly
Length ball, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump once again. Albert moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.
Full ball, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for four runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Albert gets forward and punches a bad drive
Full, on a good line. Albert gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on a good line. Albert pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive
Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Albert. He pushes forward and outside edges
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert moves onto the front foot and defends
SW Currie pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
SW Currie pitches one up, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball runs away for one bye.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Full ball, on line. Hollman gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hollman gets forward but misses while attempting a pull
DROPPED! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.
Good length, outside off stump. Hollman goes back but misses while trying to play a cut
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.
Good length, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and cuts
Full ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Zafar Gohar goes back but misses while attempting a cut
Good line and length again. Hollman gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hollman. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Yorker, on a good line. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hollman moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.
Good length from Fuller, outside leg. Zafar Gohar goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.
OUT! Fuller breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive, and is caught by Wood on the off side.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull back behind square for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bosch gets forward and drives poorly
Length ball, outside off again. Bosch moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman gets forward and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily
Good length from SW Currie, outside leg and angling across Hollman. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Dawson. Hollman gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.
FOUR! Good length from Dawson, pitching outside leg once again. Hollman moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Bosch. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
Dawson pitches one up, on line. Bosch pushes forward and punches a shaky drive through the off side.
Lumsden comes around the wicket to Hollman. Pitched up, outside off. Hollman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across Hollman. He goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
Lumsden pitches one up, on a good line. Bosch pushes forward and punches a poor drive for 1 run.
Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and glances averagely
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Bosch pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hollman goes back and slices a cut through point for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.
Full ball, on line once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets forward and drives poorly
On a good length, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Dawson gets one through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Falconer moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Falconer is bowled
Pitched up, outside off again. Falconer rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Short of a length, outside off stump. Falconer moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run behind point.
Fuller pitches one up, outside off once again. Hollman rocks back and cuts for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Length ball, outside leg and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Falconer pushes forward and drives sloppily
Full, outside off stump. Falconer rocks back and guides a cut for one run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Full, pitching on leg and angling across Falconer. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Falconer pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.
Good length from Dawson, outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and cuts for a single run back through point.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hollman. He pushes forward and drives averagely
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across Hollman.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Hollman gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.
Lumsden pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Falconer pushes forward and flicks a poor glance for one run on the leg side.
Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Falconer pushes forward but misses while trying to play a glance
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Falconer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for a run.
On a good line and length from Dawson once more. Falconer pushes forward and slices a cut
Pitching on a good line and length again. Falconer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Higgins goes back and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Vince
Length ball, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.
On a good line and length from Dawson. Falconer goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Higgins rocks back and drives for two runs on the off side.
Lumsden drops one in short, outside off stump. Higgins goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length from Lumsden, pitching on a good line once again. Higgins rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
FOUR! Back of a length, on line but angling across Higgins. He goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.
OUT! Lumsden breaks through! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy pushes forward and plays a bad scoop, and is caught by Albert
Pitched up, on a good line. Falconer gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.
Full, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and punches a drive
Wood pitches one up, outside off stump. Falconer gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.
Full, outside off. Falconer pushes forward and drives
Full, pitching on a good line. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives
Full ball, pitching outside off again. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
SW Currie pitches one up, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive
Good length from SW Currie, outside off again. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Falconer gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.
OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Rossington moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Dawson
Back of a length from SW Currie, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington gets forward and pulls sloppily
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossington gets forward and drives on the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and slices a sloppy cut
On a good length, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rossington gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Du Plooy gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a run back behind point.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy goes back and plays a wild cut
Full, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends through the off side.
On a good length, on leg stump. Du Plooy rocks back and glances behind square for two runs.
Pitched up, on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
Wide. Fuller pitches one up, pitching far outside off.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive back behind point for one run.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Du Plooy goes back and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.
OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Wood! Good length from Wood, outside off. De Caires gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Albert
OUT! Caught. Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Holden goes back and plays a shaky cut, and is caught by Cartwright
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and cuts
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Holden gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Rossington gets forward and pulls for four runs.
Good length from Fuller, outside off stump. Rossington moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive
Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington gets forward but swings and misses while trying a cut
FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Rossington moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.
Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump. Rossington goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend
FOUR! Back of a length from Fuller, outside off. Rossington rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rossington moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square.
Wood pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Rossington. He pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Rossington goes back but misses while trying a drive
Full, on line. Holden gets forward and eases a drive
Back of a length, outside off stump. Holden gets on the back foot and cuts