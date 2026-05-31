Highlights Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID
MID

126

HAM
HAM

130

13.5
6

Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cartwright pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.4
6

SIX! Hollman pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

13.3
.

Good length, outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run.

13.2
6

MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Cartwright gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

13.1
1

On a good line and length once more. Weatherley gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

12.6
.

DROPPED! Good line and length. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

12.5
.

Full, pitching outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

12.4
1

Good length, outside off stump. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.3
4

FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts back behind point for four runs.

12.2
.

Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1
1

Free hit. Pitched up, outside off stump. Cartwright pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.1
nb

No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Cartwright gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.6
.

Good length, outside off again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

11.5
1

Full, outside off. Cartwright moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

11.5
1w

Wide. Cornwell now coming around the wicket to Cartwright. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.4
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Cartwright gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3
.

Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off. Cartwright pushes forward and cuts

11.2
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and cuts for a run.

11.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

10.6
1

On a good length, outside off once more. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts for one run.

10.5
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.4
1

Good length from Hollman, outside off stump again. Cartwright gets on the front foot and cuts for a run.

10.3
W

OUT! Hollman gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Rossington

10.2
1

Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley pushes forward and lifts a drive for a run.

10.1
2

Hollman pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.

9.6
2

Good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Vince gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.5
1

Good length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets forward and cuts for a run.

9.4
1

Full, outside off stump. Vince pushes forward and drives for a single run.

9.3
2

Pitching on a good line and length once again. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

9.2
.

Full ball, on line. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2
1w

Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Vince moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.1
1

Good length from Zafar Gohar, outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6
.

Full ball, outside off again. Vince moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.5
1

Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off stump once more. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.4
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and cuts for four runs.

8.3
1

On a good length, outside off. Vince pushes forward and plays a cut for a run.

8.2
4

FOUR! Hollman pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Vince moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

8.1
.

Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Vince pushes forward and defends

7.6
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Weatherley gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs.

7.5
.

Full ball, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

7.4
1

On a good line and length from Bosch. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.3
.

Full ball, outside off again. Vince pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.2
1

Good length, pitching outside off. Weatherley gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

7.1
1

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.6
4

FOUR! Good length from Higgins, pitching outside off again. Weatherley pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

6.5
1

Good length from Higgins, outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

6.4
1

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

6.3
1

Full, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.2
4

FOUR! Full, on a good line. Vince moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

6.1
2

Full, outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

5.6
.

Good length from Bosch, outside off stump again. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.5
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert gets forward and drives, but is caught by du Plooy

5.4
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert pushes forward and cuts shakily down the ground.

5.3
.

Pitched up, outside off. Albert pushes forward and drives

5.3
1w

Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.

5.2
.

On a good length, outside off again. Albert pushes forward and punches a drive

5.1
1

Bosch pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Vince pushes forward and punches a drive

4.6
.

Helm pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Albert gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

4.5
1

Helm pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

4.4
4

And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Vince pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

4.3
4

And again! Helm pitches one up, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

4.2
.

Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.1
4

And again! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Vince gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.6
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Albert moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.5
2

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Albert gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.4
.

Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Albert gets forward and defends

3.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Albert gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.

3.2
.

Length ball, outside off once again. Albert defends

3.1
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets forward and defends

2.6
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.5
1

On a good line and length. Albert pushes forward and cuts for a run.

2.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Albert moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

2.3
.

FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Albert gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

2.2
.

Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Albert moves onto the back foot and defends

2.1
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Vince. He gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a single run.

1.6
1

Helm pitches one up, outside off again. Vince gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

1.5
.

Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince gets forward and drives poorly

1.4
.

Length ball, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3
1

Good length, outside off stump once again. Albert moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

1.2
1

Full ball, outside off once again. Vince pushes forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.

1.1
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for four runs.

0.6
.

Pitched up, outside off. Albert gets forward and punches a bad drive

0.5
.

Full, on a good line. Albert gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

0.3
.

Pitched up, on a good line. Albert pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive

0.2
.

Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Albert. He pushes forward and outside edges

0.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Albert moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6
1

SW Currie pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.5
1b

SW Currie pitches one up, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball runs away for one bye.

19.4
.

Pitched up, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.3
1

Full ball, on line. Hollman gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run.

19.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hollman gets forward but misses while attempting a pull

19.1
1

DROPPED! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

18.6
.

Good length, outside off stump. Hollman goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

18.5
4

FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

18.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.3
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.

18.2
6

MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.1
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and cuts

17.6
.

Full ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

17.5
.

Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Zafar Gohar goes back but misses while attempting a cut

17.4
1

Good line and length again. Hollman gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

17.3
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hollman. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2
1

Yorker, on a good line. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

17.1
1lb

Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hollman moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

16.6
.

Good length from Fuller, outside leg. Zafar Gohar goes back and plays a defensive stroke

16.5
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

16.4
W

OUT! Fuller breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive, and is caught by Wood on the off side.

16.3
2

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

16.2
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hollman moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull back behind square for a run.

16.1
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square for 4 runs.

15.6
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for a single run.

15.5
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bosch gets forward and drives poorly

15.4
.

Length ball, outside off again. Bosch moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.3
1

Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman gets forward and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

15.2
.

Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

15.1
.

Good length from SW Currie, outside leg and angling across Hollman. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.6
1

Good line and length from Dawson. Hollman gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

14.5
4

FOUR! Good length from Dawson, pitching outside leg once again. Hollman moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

14.4
.

Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

14.3
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

14.2
6

MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Bosch. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

14.1
.

Dawson pitches one up, on line. Bosch pushes forward and punches a shaky drive through the off side.

13.6
.

Lumsden comes around the wicket to Hollman. Pitched up, outside off. Hollman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5
4

FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across Hollman. He goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

13.4
1

Lumsden pitches one up, on a good line. Bosch pushes forward and punches a poor drive for 1 run.

13.3
.

Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and glances averagely

13.2
.

Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Bosch pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke

13.1
1

Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hollman goes back and slices a cut through point for one run.

12.6
1

Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

12.5
1

Full ball, on line once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

12.4
.

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bosch gets forward and drives poorly

12.3
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Bosch gets on the back foot and defends

12.2
W

OUT! Dawson gets one through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Falconer moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Falconer is bowled

12.1
.

Pitched up, outside off again. Falconer rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.6
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Falconer moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

11.5
1

Fuller pitches one up, outside off once again. Hollman rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

11.4
1

Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

11.3
1

Length ball, outside leg and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.

11.2
1

Length ball, outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

11.1
.

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Falconer pushes forward and drives sloppily

10.6
1

Full, outside off stump. Falconer rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

10.5
1

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hollman. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.4
1

Full, pitching on leg and angling across Falconer. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

10.3
4

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Falconer pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

10.2
1

Good length from Dawson, outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and cuts for a single run back through point.

10.1
.

Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hollman. He pushes forward and drives averagely

9.6
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.6
1w

Wide. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across Hollman.

9.5
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Hollman gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

9.4
1

Lumsden pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Falconer pushes forward and flicks a poor glance for one run on the leg side.

9.3
.

Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Falconer pushes forward but misses while trying to play a glance

9.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Falconer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for a run.

8.6
.

On a good line and length from Dawson once more. Falconer pushes forward and slices a cut

8.5
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Falconer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

8.3
W

OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Higgins goes back and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Vince

8.2
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

8.1
.

On a good line and length from Dawson. Falconer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.6
2

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Higgins rocks back and drives for two runs on the off side.

7.5
.

Lumsden drops one in short, outside off stump. Higgins goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

7.4
.

Back of a length from Lumsden, pitching on a good line once again. Higgins rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

7.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, on line but angling across Higgins. He goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

7.2
W

OUT! Lumsden breaks through! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy pushes forward and plays a bad scoop, and is caught by Albert

7.1
1

Pitched up, on a good line. Falconer gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

6.6
.

Full, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and punches a drive

6.5
1

Wood pitches one up, outside off stump. Falconer gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

6.4
.

Full, outside off. Falconer pushes forward and drives

6.3
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives

6.2
1

Full ball, pitching outside off again. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.1
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

5.6
.

SW Currie pitches one up, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive

5.5
1

Good length from SW Currie, outside off again. Falconer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

5.4
2

Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Falconer gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

5.3
W

OUT! SW Currie gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Rossington moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Dawson

5.2
.

Back of a length from SW Currie, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington gets forward and pulls sloppily

5.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossington gets forward and drives on the off side.

4.6
.

On a good length, outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and slices a sloppy cut

4.5
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

4.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rossington gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

4.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

4.1
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Du Plooy gets forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

3.6
1

Good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a run back behind point.

3.5
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy goes back and plays a wild cut

3.4
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends through the off side.

3.3
2

On a good length, on leg stump. Du Plooy rocks back and glances behind square for two runs.

3.2
.

Pitched up, on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.2
1w

Wide. Fuller pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

3.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6
1

Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive back behind point for one run.

2.5
2

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Du Plooy goes back and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

2.4
W

OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Wood! Good length from Wood, outside off. De Caires gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Albert

2.3
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Holden goes back and plays a shaky cut, and is caught by Cartwright

2.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and cuts

2.1
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Holden gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.6
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Rossington gets forward and pulls for four runs.

1.5
.

Good length from Fuller, outside off stump. Rossington moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive

1.4
.

Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington gets forward but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.3
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Rossington moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

1.2
.

Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump. Rossington goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

1.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Fuller, outside off. Rossington rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

0.6
1

On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rossington moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

0.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

0.4
1

Wood pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Rossington. He pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

0.3
.

Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Rossington goes back but misses while trying a drive

0.2
1

Full, on line. Holden gets forward and eases a drive

0.1
.

Back of a length, outside off stump. Holden gets on the back foot and cuts