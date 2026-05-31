Match details Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Rossington Adam, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Caires Joshua Michael De, Hollman Luke, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Helm Tom, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
|Bench
|Boyle Matt, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|Vince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
|Bench
|Lehmann Jake, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet