Match details Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID
MID

126

HAM
HAM

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRossington Adam, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Caires Joshua Michael De, Hollman Luke, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Helm Tom, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
BenchBoyle Matt, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
BenchLehmann Jake, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet