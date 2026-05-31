Results Score Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Vince Jamesbatsman
|45
|29
|7
|0
|155.17
|Weatherley Joebatsman
|36
|21
|6
|0
|171.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bosch Eathanall rounder
|3
|0
|15
|1
|5
|1
|0
|Hollman Lukeall rounder
|3
|0
|42
|1
|14
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.5
6
Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cartwright pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
13.4
6
SIX! Hollman pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.
13.3
.
Good length, outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run.