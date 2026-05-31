Results Score Middlesex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID
MID

126

HAM
HAM

130

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Vince Jamesbatsman452970155.17
Weatherley Joebatsman362160171.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bosch Eathanall rounder30151510
Hollman Lukeall rounder304211400

Latest Highlights

13.5
6

Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cartwright pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.4
6

SIX! Hollman pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Weatherley moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

13.3
.

Good length, outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run.

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