17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

17.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

16.6 2 Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Munsey moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

16.5 1 Short, outside off stump. Linde rocks back and pulls for one run.

16.4 1 Short, outside off. Munsey goes back and pulls for one run behind square.

16.3 1lb Good line and length but angled across. Linde rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye.

16.2 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Length ball, outside off once more. Moores gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by OG Robinson

16.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg.

16.1 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off again. McCann rocks back and cuts averagely, and is caught by G Clark behind point.

15.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. McCann goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Munsey goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

15.4 . On a good length, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and defends

15.3 . Good length from Raine, pitching outside off. Munsey goes back and plays a cut

15.2 1lb Length ball, pitching on leg. McCann rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

15.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McCann gets forward and defends

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Sowter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

14.5 1lb Sowter pitches one up, outside off. McCann gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

14.4 . Full, pitching outside off. McCann moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

14.3 1 Good length from Sowter, outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and defends for a run.

14.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and drives for one run.

13.5 1 On a good line and length. McCann rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Munsey gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

13.3 . Good length from Raine, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey pushes forward and plays a shaky reverse sweep

13.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. McCann gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.6 2 Short, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

12.5 2 Short of a length, outside off. Munsey goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off. McCann gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. McCann pushes forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Munsey goes back and flicks behind square for a run.

12.1 2 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and drives shakily for 2 runs over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

11.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. McCann gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

11.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

11.4 . Back of a length from Potts, outside off. McCann gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McCann goes back and cuts

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. McCann rocks back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. McCann gets forward and drives

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

10.6 1 Parkinson pitches one up, on a good line. McCann pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

10.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. McCann gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. Durham appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run back behind point.

10.3 1 Full, on line. McCann moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.1 2 Full ball, on line. Munsey pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

9.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Munsey gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. McCann rocks back and cuts for a run.

9.4 . Good length, outside off. McCann rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

9.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. McCann pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.1 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Munsey in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

8.6 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. McCann rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs behind square.

8.5 . On a good line and length once more. McCann pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep

8.4 2 Good length from Sowter, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McCann gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

8.3 1 Good length from Sowter, pitching outside leg. Munsey gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep for a single run back behind square. Durham appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.2 1lb Pitched up, outside leg. McCann moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye. Durham appeal, however the umpire gives McCann not out.

8.1 1 Good line and length. Munsey pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McCann gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

7.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Munsey goes back and pulls sloppily for a run.

7.4 1 Full ball, outside off. McCann gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for one run.

7.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and defends for a run.

7.2 1 Ackermann pitches one up, on a good line. McCann rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Munsey goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Sowter but angled across Munsey. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep. Durham appeal, however the umpire gives Munsey not out.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. McCann moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and plays a shaky reverse sweep for 1 run.

6.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. McCann gets forward and reverse sweeps for a run back behind square.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Sowter again. Munsey gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

5.6 . Good line and length. McCann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. McCann gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 Good length, outside off. Munsey gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

5.3 4 And another! Good length, outside off stump. Munsey goes back and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Haynes pushes forward and plays a wild sweep, and is caught by G Clark behind square.

4.5 1 Good length, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and sweeps averagely for a single run behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs.

4.3 . Good length from Parkinson, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and reverse sweeps

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Munsey moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

4.1 . Parkinson pitches one up, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and defends

3.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Haynes gets on the back foot and defends

3.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

3.4 3 Dropped in short by Raine, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 3 runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Haynes pushes forward and defends

3.1 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Munsey. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

3.1 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. It beats OG Robinson and runs away for a pair of wides.

2.6 1 Good length, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a run.

2.5 . Good line and length once again. Haynes gets on the back foot and defends

2.4 2 Yorker, on a good line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

2.3 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Clarke pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and Clarke has to go

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Clarke gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

2.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for six runs down the ground.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Potts pitches one up, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 . Full, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and punches a drive

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length from Potts. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 CHANCE! Full ball, outside off. Munsey gets forward and reverse sweeps for one run. There's an attempt at a run out.

0.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives

0.4 1 Parkinson pitches one up, on a good line. Clarke pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

0.3 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Clarke gets on the back foot and drives

0.2 . Good length from Parkinson, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets on the front foot and defends

0.1 1 Good length from Parkinson, outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and defends for a run behind square on the leg side.

19.6 1b Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sowter gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball trickles away from Moores for a bye.

19.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Linde on the off side.

19.4 4 And another! Good line and length. Aldridge goes back and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.

19.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

19.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Potts gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

19.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Aldridge gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a run back through point.

18.6 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Potts moves onto the back foot and flicks for two runs behind square.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Rhodes rocks back and eases a bad drive, and is caught by Munsey

18.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Rhodes goes back and cuts for a single run behind point.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Rhodes gets on the back foot and slices a shaky cut for 1 run behind point.

18.2 1lb Good line and length but angling across. Aldridge gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

18.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Aldridge gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

17.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Rhodes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.5 2 Free hit. Pennington drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across. Rhodes rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

17.5 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off. Rhodes moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 . Full toss, outside off. Rhodes moves onto the front foot and defends

17.3 1 Good line and length. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

17.2 . Length ball, outside off. Aldridge gets on the back foot and punches a drive

17.1 1 Good length from Pennington, outside off. Rhodes goes back and cuts for a run behind point.

17.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.5 1 Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

16.4 2 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Aldridge gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

16.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Rhodes gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Rhodes gets on the back foot and plays a scoop back behind square for 6 runs.

16.1 2 Full, outside leg and angled across. Rhodes rocks back and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.5 . McCann pitches one up, outside off stump. Rhodes pushes forward and drives

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rhodes gets on the front foot and drives

15.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Rhodes gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

15.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Aldridge moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.6 2 Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across. Rhodes rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs back behind square.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Aldridge goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

14.4 W OUT! Stone gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Ackermann gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Ackermann is bowled

14.3 1 Good line and length from Stone but angling across the batter. Rhodes goes back and flicks behind square for a single run.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Ackermann goes back and plays a cut behind point for one run.

14.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Rhodes goes back and pulls for one run.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

13.6 2 On a good line and length. Ackermann gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 2 runs back behind point.

13.5 1 Good length from McCann, outside off stump. Rhodes gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

13.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Ackermann gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

13.3 1 On a good line and length from McCann. Rhodes goes back and plays a defensive stroke back through point for 1 run.

13.2 . McCann pitches one up, outside off stump. Rhodes pushes forward and eases a drive

13.1 . Good length from McCann, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes gets forward and eases a drive

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rhodes gets forward and drives for one run.

12.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rhodes gets on the back foot and defends

12.4 1 Good length from Howell, outside off again. Ackermann rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off. Ackermann goes back and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line again. Ackermann gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Howell. Rhodes gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off. Rhodes gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rhodes gets on the back foot and cuts

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rhodes gets forward and drives

11.3 1 Good line and length. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Rhodes pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

11.1 1 0 runs

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

10.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann goes back and cuts for two runs.

10.4 1 Good length from Howell, outside off stump. Rhodes gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

10.3 . On a good line and length once again. Rhodes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 W OUT! Howell traps OG Robinson in front! Full, pitching on a good line again. OG Robinson pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and OG Robinson has to depart

10.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Ackermann gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

9.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Ackermann rocks back and pulls for a run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. OG Robinson rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ackermann pushes forward and sweeps poorly back behind square for 1 run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Linde, on line. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.2 2 Good length from Linde, outside leg and angling across. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

8.6 . On a good line and length. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Back of a length from Howell, pitching on a good line. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

8.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. OG Robinson goes back and cuts for a pair of runs back through point.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Ackermann gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. OG Robinson goes back and cuts for a run behind point.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Howell, pitching outside off. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

7.6 2 Good line and length. Ackermann gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.

7.5 1 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson rocks back and cuts for a run.

7.4 . Good length, outside off again. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and slices a cut

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. OG Robinson goes back and slices a cut

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre reverse sweep

7.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives

6.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann pushes forward and eases a drive

6.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. OG Robinson rocks back and pulls for a single run.

6.4 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 2 runs.

6.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and guides a cut back through point for two runs.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ackermann gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. OG Robinson pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Ackermann goes back and defends

5.5 . Linde pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square.

5.4 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Good length from Linde, pitching outside off once again. Raine moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by McCann

5.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Bedingham gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Clarke down the ground.

5.2 . Good length from Linde, pitching outside off again. Bedingham rocks back and eases a drive

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Bedingham gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs through point.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. OG Robinson moves onto the back foot and flicks

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. OG Robinson gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bedingham gets on the front foot and defends for a single run through the leg side field.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bedingham gets on the back foot and plays a flick

3.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson goes back and pulls back behind square for a couple of runs.

3.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Bedingham rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Bedingham goes back and pulls shakily

3.3 . Good line and length. Bedingham moves onto the back foot and flicks

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. OG Robinson goes back and drives

2.6 . Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Bedingham gets on the back foot and punches a drive

2.5 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. OG Robinson moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

2.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. OG Robinson goes back and drives

2.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham goes back and pulls for 1 run.

2.2 1 On a good line and length. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through point.

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Lees gets on the back foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Clarke

1.6 1 Good line and length. Lees gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

1.5 1 On a good line and length from Stone. Bedingham gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square. The ball is misfielded.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Stone, on leg stump and angling across Bedingham. He goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bedingham goes back and cuts

1.2 1 Good length from Stone, pitching outside off stump. Lees rocks back and flicks for one run.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lees rocks back and guides a cut

0.6 2 Good length, outside off stump again. Bedingham pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Bedingham gets on the front foot and eases a drive for six runs.

0.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Bedingham pushes forward and eases a drive

0.3 . On a good line and length. Bedingham goes back and drives

0.2 2 Good length from Pennington, outside off stump again. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.