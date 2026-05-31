Match details Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

157

DUR
DUR

156

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersMunsey George, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Linde George, Howell Benny, Pocklington Joe, Stone Olly, Pennington Dillon, Ali Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, Robinson Oliver, Ackermann Colin, Rhodes Will, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
BenchDrissell George, Kohli Virat, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Robinson Luke

Venue Guide

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