Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

157

DUR
DUR

156

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Munsey Georgebatsman885293169.23
McCann Freddiebatsman32334096.97
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raine Benall rounder402506.2520
Potts Mattybowler403929.7520

Latest Highlights

17.2
4

FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

17.1
2

Good length, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

16.6
2

Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Munsey moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

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