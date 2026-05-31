Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Munsey Georgebatsman
|88
|52
|9
|3
|169.23
|McCann Freddiebatsman
|32
|33
|4
|0
|96.97
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raine Benall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|2
|0
|Potts Mattybowler
|4
|0
|39
|2
|9.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.2
4
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.
17.1
2
Good length, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.
16.6
2
Potts pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Munsey moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.