18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump once again. Moores moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Moores gets forward and slices a square cut for 1 run.

17.5 . Full, pitching outside leg stump once again. Moores moves onto the front foot and glances

17.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Moores gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

17.3 6 And another! Moores brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Moores gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

17.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Linde. He goes back and plays a mediocre hook behind square for a run.

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Moores moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

16.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 2 runs.

16.5 2 Short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Linde moves onto the back foot and ramps poorly behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

16.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Moores gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.3 . Yorker, outside off. Moores gets on the back foot and drives sloppily behind square on the on side.

16.1 . Full toss, outside off. Moores moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

15.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

15.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Linde rocks back and lofts a sloppy pull for 2 runs.

15.2 1 On a good line and length. Moores pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off but angled across Linde. He gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

14.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

14.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Moores gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

14.4 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

14.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Moores goes back and slices a square cut for a single run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Green, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Moores goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

14.1 . Very short ball, outside leg and angling across Moores. He goes back and plays a bad pull

13.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Full, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Moores gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Linde moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Linde goes back and eases a drive

13.1 . Length ball, outside off. Linde moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.6 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching on a good line. Linde rocks back and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

12.5 2 Green drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Linde goes back and slices a cut for 2 runs back behind point.

12.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Linde. He rocks back and defends

12.3 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across. Haynes rocks back and plays a hook, but is spectacularly caught by Hull back behind square.

12.2 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Moores rocks back and skies a sloppy cut for 1 run behind point.

12.1 1lb Short of a length, on a good line. Haynes moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a hook behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

11.6 . Good length, outside off. Moores pushes forward and defends

11.5 . Turner pitches one up, outside off. Moores moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

11.4 . Turner comes around the wicket to Moores. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Moores moves onto the front foot and plays a pull

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Haynes gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.2 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Haynes gets forward and drives through the off side.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

10.6 2 Dropped in short by Evison, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

10.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

10.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Moores gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

10.3 4 FOUR! Evison comes around the wicket. Dropped in short by Evison, pitching outside off stump once again. Moores pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

10.1 . Evison pitches one up, pitching outside off. Haynes gets forward and eases a poor drive

9.4 . Back of a length from Green, outside off. Haynes goes back and cuts square

9.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Haynes pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Moores gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.1 . Good length, outside leg and angled across Moores. He pushes forward and drives

8.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Turner, outside leg. Haynes moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

8.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

8.5 . Full ball, outside leg. Haynes gets forward and sweeps behind square.

8.4 . 0 runs

8.3 2 Back of a length from Turner, pitching on a good line once more. Haynes moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Turner but angling across Moores. He rocks back and glances for one run through the on side field.

8.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

7.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg stump. McCann pushes forward and skies a flick, but is caught by Rishi Patel behind square.

5.5 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Clarke steps away and plays a wild pull for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Turner. Not an easy chance for Turner.

0.6 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Davey, outside off stump. Clarke steps away and cuts sloppily back through point for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Green.

19.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Davey moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run.

19.4 2 Eskinazi brings up his fifty! Pitching on a good line and length. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for two runs. Fantastic work in the field by Haynes prevents a boundary.

19.3 . Full, outside off stump once more. Eskinazi advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

18.6 . On a good line and length from Amir. Davey pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.5 1 Short ball, outside off once more. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.4 1 Good length from Amir, outside off once more. Davey gets forward and drives for a run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Davey gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

18.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and defends

18.1 . Good length from Amir, outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and defends

17.5 2 Yorker, on line. Davey moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for two runs on the leg side.

17.4 . Good length from Binura Fernando, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Davey. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Davey pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a square cut

17.2 . Binura Fernando pitches one up, on line. Davey gets on the front foot and drives

17.1 W OUT! Binura Fernando gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Evison gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Haynes on the off side.

17.1 1w Wide. On line. Evison pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 1 Good length from Amir, outside off once again. Evison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

16.5 . Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside off once more. Evison moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

16.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Evison gets forward and edges

16.3 1 Short ball, outside off once more. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

16.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off again. Evison gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Eskinazi gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Evison gets forward and switch hits sloppily

15.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Evison pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

15.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Evison gets forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

15.3 1 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump again. Eskinazi advances down the pitch and edges for a run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Evison steps back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

15.1 . Good line and length from Linde again. Evison gets forward and defends

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Evison goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.5 . Good length from Patterson-White, pitching outside off stump. Evison backs away and cuts shakily

14.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Evison. He creates room and drives

14.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Eskinazi gets forward and finesses a glance for a single run.

14.2 1 Good line and length. Evison gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run on the on side.

14.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Eskinazi goes back and punches a drive for one run.

13.6 W OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, pitching outside leg. De Swardt rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a hook, and is caught by Moores

13.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. De Swardt gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

13.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. De Swardt gets forward and defends

13.3 . On a good line and length from Stone. De Swardt gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

13.2 4 FOUR! Stone drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. De Swardt gets forward and pulls for four runs.

13.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Eskinazi creates space and plays a pull for a run.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Patterson-White. De Swardt goes back and tucks a glance for a single run on the on side.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. De Swardt moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

12.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. De Swardt goes back and glances for 2 runs.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. De Swardt moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly

11.6 1 Howell comes around the wicket to de Swardt. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Swardt goes back and leg glances for one run behind square.

11.5 1 Howell comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Howell, outside off stump. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

11.4 1 Howell now coming around the wicket to de Swardt. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Swardt goes back and cuts for a single run.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Eskinazi gets forward and glances down the ground for one run.

11.2 . Howell now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Eskinazi gets forward and eases a drive

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump. De Swardt gets on the front foot and finesses a glance back behind square for a run.

10.6 1 Linde pitches one up, outside off stump. De Swardt gets forward and glances for one run.

10.5 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Linde pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Howell back behind square.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and defends

10.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a run behind square.

10.2 . On a good line and length. Eskinazi pushes forward and punches a drive

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

10.1 1w Wide. Full ball, outside leg and angled wildly across the batter. Ben Cox pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep. Undefined appeal, however Ben Cox is given not out.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Rishi Patel pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

7.2 . Full ball, outside leg and angled across Rishi Patel. He gets forward and defends

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Rishi Patel rocks back and outside edges behind point for four runs.

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Eskinazi pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length from Patterson-White, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre drive for a single run.

5.5 1 Good length, outside leg once again. Eskinazi gets on the front foot and guides a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

5.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Gumbs gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

5.3 . Good length from Binura Fernando, outside off. Gumbs gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gumbs gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Gumbs gets on the front foot and drives

4.6 1 Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Gumbs creates room and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.

4.5 . Amir comes over the wicket. Yorker, outside off. Gumbs gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Amir now coming around the wicket. Short, pitching outside off stump. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run behind square.

4.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gumbs gets forward and square cuts back behind point for a single run.

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Eskinazi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.6 4 And another! Length ball, outside off stump. Gumbs gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs back through point.

3.5 4 FOUR! Linde now coming over the wicket to Gumbs. Full ball, outside off. Gumbs moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs back through point.

3.4 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Linde. Green advances and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Stone on the off side.

3.3 1 Good length from Linde, pitching on leg and angling across. Eskinazi gets forward and glances for one run on the on side.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Linde. Green moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Eskinazi pushes forward and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

2.6 1 Good length from Binura Fernando, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Eskinazi gets forward and defends for a run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Eskinazi steps back but misses while trying to play a drive

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Eskinazi pushes forward and pads it away for 6 runs behind square on the leg side.

2.3 1 Good length from Binura Fernando, pitching outside leg and angling across Green. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.2 6 SIX! Good length from Binura Fernando, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Green gets forward and plays a drive for six runs on the on side.

2.1 . Back of a length from Binura Fernando, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Green gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Eskinazi gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line but angling across. Eskinazi steps away and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Eskinazi moves onto the front foot and glances

1.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Green goes back and plays a cut back behind point for one run.

1.2 6 SIX! Short ball, outside off again. Green shuffles down the pitch and lifts a pull for six runs.

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Green rocks back and defends