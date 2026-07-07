Match details Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Nottinghamshire Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Howell Benny, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Moores Tom, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Stone Olly
|Bench
|no information yet
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Mike Ben, Patel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet