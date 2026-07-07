Match details Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

NOT
NOT
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Howell Benny, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Moores Tom, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Stone Olly
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersBudinger SG, Cox Ben, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Mike Ben, Patel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet