14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Kimber comes over the wicket to Kohler-Cadmore. Length ball, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and drives for a half dozen runs.

14.5 1 Kimber now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Kimber once more. Thomas moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Kimber. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

14.3 2 Good line and length once more. Kohler-Cadmore rocks back and drives on the on side for a pair of runs.

14.2 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

13.6 . Good length from Scrimshaw, outside leg and angled across Thomas. He goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

13.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and drives for a run through the leg side field.

13.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Scrimshaw, pitching outside off but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side. Kohler-Cadmore ducks and defends

13.4 1lb Scrimshaw pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Thomas moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

13.3 . Back of a length, on line. Thomas rocks back and plays a poor pull

13.2 W OUT! Scrimshaw gets the wicket! Scrimshaw pitches one up, on a good line. Rew gets forward and drives, but is caught by Kimber on the on side.

12.6 1 Good length from Miller, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rew. He gets forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

12.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rew moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

12.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Rew gets forward and skies a drive for four runs down the ground.

12.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Rew moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

12.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rew moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

12.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

12.1 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Rew gets on the back foot and ramps for 4 runs back behind square.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and drives

11.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Rew gets forward and punches a shaky drive for one run.

11.4 . Good length from Scrimshaw, outside leg and angling across. Rew pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and drives on the leg side for one run.

11.3 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore defends

11.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and drives

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rew moves onto the back foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

10.6 . On a good line and length from Willey once more. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and cuts

10.5 2lb Full, pitching on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 2 leg byes.

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Rew goes back and drives for a single run.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the back foot and cuts

10.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and flicks for a single run.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Rew rocks back and cuts for a single run.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.5 . On a good line and length once again. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.4 1 Full ball, on line once again. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives shakily for one run down the ground.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.2 1 Good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line again. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.

8.6 1 Good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

8.4 W OUT! Willey gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line again. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Zaib down the ground.

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives for a single run.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rew gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.1 1 On a good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run back behind square.

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot and defends

7.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Rew gets forward and inside edges for a run back behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Rew rocks back and ramps behind square for four runs.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.1 . Yorker, on line once more. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1w Wide. On a good line again. Kohler-Cadmore goes back but misses while attempting to play a ramp

6.6 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Rew gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

6.5 2 Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off. Rew goes back and plays a square cut for 2 runs.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

6.3 6 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew rocks back and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

6.1 6 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Rew moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

6.1 1w Wide. On a good line once more. Rew pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

5.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

5.4 . Good length from Sanderson, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward and eases a drive

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

5.2 W OUT! Sanderson breaks through! Good length from Sanderson, on leg stump and angling across. Smeed pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by McSweeney

5.1 . Good line and length from Sanderson. Smeed gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

4.5 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Smeed. He goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

4.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Rew moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Willey pitches one up, on a good line once more. Rew rocks back and skies a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

4.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Smeed gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Smeed gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 4 And again! On a good line and length from Zaib once more. Rew shuffles down the pitch and slices a cut back through point for four runs.

3.5 6 And again! Back of a length, on line once again. Rew gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Rew pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep

3.3 . Good line and length. Rew shuffles down the pitch and punches a wild drive

3.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Smeed goes back and cuts for 1 run.

3.1 4 And again! On a good length, outside off once more. Smeed gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.6 . DROPPED! Good length from Sales, pitching outside off. Rew pushes forward and lifts a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sanderson.

2.6 1 wide

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line. Rew gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length once more. Rew gets forward and drives for four runs.

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the back foot and cuts square for 1 run.

2.2 6 And another! On a good line and length from Sales once again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.1 1 On a good line and length. Rew gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

1.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Smeed gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Sanderson once more. Smeed moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Smeed moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely

1.3 1 Good line and length from Sanderson. Rew moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

1.2 1 On a good line and length. Smeed pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

1.1 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rew gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Smeed gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

0.4 . Good line and length from Willey again. Smeed gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.3 4 And another! Willey pitches one up, on a good line once more. Smeed gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

0.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Willey once more. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

0.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Smeed gets on the back foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! Ball breaks through! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. McManus pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Sams on the leg side.

19.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Sales. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

19.4 2 Back of a length, on line once more. Sales pushes forward and pulls averagely for a pair of runs down the ground.

19.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. McManus pushes forward and drives for a single run.

19.2 6 DROPPED! Full toss, outside leg and angling across. McManus moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sams. The misfield by Sams.

19.1 1 Yorker, on a good line again. Sales gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.6 4 And another! Good line and length from Meredith. McManus pushes forward and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

18.5 4 And another! Back of a length from Meredith, on line. McManus gets on the back foot and hooks for four runs back behind square.

18.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. McManus gets forward and pulls back behind point for two runs.

18.3 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump. McManus moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

18.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McManus gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. McManus gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

17.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Sales gets forward and eases a poor drive

17.5 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Miller moves onto the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Miller is bowled

17.4 . On a good line and length from Sams again. Miller gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. McManus moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

17.2 1 Good length from Sams, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Miller rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Kimber pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Smeed on the on side.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kimber shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

16.5 . Dropped in short by Meredith, outside off. Kimber rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.4 . Good line and length again. Kimber gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

16.3 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Zaib goes back and pulls, but is caught by Kohler-Cadmore

16.2 1 Meredith pitches one up, pitching on a good line. McManus pushes forward and drives averagely on the on side for 1 run.

16.1 4 And another! On a good line and length from Meredith once more. McManus pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for four runs.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Zaib moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

15.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Zaib gets on the back foot and lofts a cut back through point for a pair of runs.

15.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Zaib. He gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

15.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching on a good line. Zaib moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

15.2 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McManus pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

15.1 4 DROPPED! McManus brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good length, outside off stump. McManus pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Thomas.

14.6 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Zaib. He pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

14.5 2 Short, pitching outside off. Zaib gets forward and outside edges for a pair of runs.

14.4 . Good line and length. Zaib rocks back and plays a cut

14.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Zaib rocks back and drives straight down the ground.

14.2 1 Pitched up, on line. McManus gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

14.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Zaib pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Overton now coming over the wicket to McManus. Back of a length, pitching outside off. McManus goes back and pulls for four runs.

13.5 1 Good line and length from Overton. Zaib advances and cuts for one run back through point.

13.5 1w Wide. On leg stump. Zaib pushes forward but misses while trying to play a glance

13.4 . On a good line and length. Zaib goes back but misses while trying a cut

13.3 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. McManus rocks back and drives for a run.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Overton. Zaib gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.1 . Good line and length again. Zaib gets on the back foot and cuts

12.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Zaib gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. McManus pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off. Zaib gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.

12.2 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Full toss, outside off. Willey moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Thomas on the leg side.

12.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across McManus. He goes back and lofts a drive for one run.

11.6 . Good line and length. Willey gets forward and pulls shakily

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. McManus gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line once again. McManus advances and drives for six runs.

11.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Willey goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Willey pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Goldsworthy again. McManus shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

10.6 1 Good line and length. McManus moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Meredith once again. Willey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.4 . Back of a length from Meredith, pitching near leg stump and angled across Willey. He rocks back but misses while trying a unknown

10.3 . Good line and length once more. Willey goes back and drives

10.2 2 On a good line and length again. Willey rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Willey moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Willey gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

9.5 1 Good line and length from Goldsworthy again. McManus moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. McManus moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

9.3 1 Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Willey goes back and guides a glance behind square for 1 run.

9.2 . Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Willey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! On a good line and length from Goldsworthy. McSweeney advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Overton down the ground.

8.6 . Yorker, on a good line again. McManus gets forward and drives. SOMERSET appeal, however the umpire says not out.

8.5 1 Good line and length once again. McSweeney gets on the front foot and square cuts for one run.

8.4 . Good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and drives

8.3 1 Full toss, on a good line again. McManus gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McSweeney rocks back and cuts poorly for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Sams once more. McManus gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. McManus gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.5 1 On a good line and length once again. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

7.4 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, on a good line. McManus pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

7.3 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across McManus. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square.

7.2 . Good line and length. McManus pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. McManus rocks back and drives on the on side for a pair of runs.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Thomas. McManus rocks back and drives for a run.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. McManus goes back and cuts for a run.

6.3 2 Good line and length from Thomas again. McManus goes back and flicks for 2 runs.

6.2 1 On a good line and length. McSweeney rocks back and drives for 1 run.

6.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. McSweeney gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

5.6 4 FOUR! Ball pitches one up, on a good line. McManus gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

5.5 . On a good line and length from Ball once more. McManus moves onto the back foot and drives

5.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitching on a good line and length. McManus moves onto the front foot and hooks back behind square for six runs.

5.3 1 Ball pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

5.2 . On a good line and length from Ball once again. McSweeney gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

4.6 . Good line and length from Overton. McManus rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. McManus moves onto the front foot and defends

4.4 W OUT! Overton breaks through! Good line and length. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Smeed back behind point.

3.3 . Ball now coming over the wicket. Good line and length again. Lynn gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.2 1 Ball comes around the wicket to Vasconcelos. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Vasconcelos rocks back and drives down the ground for a run.

3.1 1 Good line and length once again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

2.6 . Good line and length. Vasconcelos rocks back but swings and misses while trying a scoop

2.5 . Good line and length from Overton. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Vasconcelos advances and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

2.3 . Good line and length once more. Vasconcelos rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

2.2 2 Overton now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Vasconcelos gets forward and skies a flick for a pair of runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Vasconcelos goes back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lynn gets forward and punches a shaky drive

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Lynn rocks back and drives

1.4 . Short of a length, on line. Lynn ducks but plays and misses while attempting to play a unknown

1.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Lynn gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 4 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lynn. He goes back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

0.6 . On a good line and length. Vasconcelos pushes forward and punches a drive

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Overton. Vasconcelos goes back and edges back behind point for four runs.

0.4 4 And another! Overton pitches one up, on a good line once more. Vasconcelos pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Vasconcelos rocks back and cuts

0.2 . Good line and length from Overton. Vasconcelos goes back and outside edges