Squads Somerset vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abell Tom
batsman
Bartlett George
batsman
Ball Jake
bowler
Broad Justin
all rounder
Banton Tom
batsman
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Lynn Chris
batsman
Lammonby Tom
batsman
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Overton Craig
bowler
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Rew James
wicket keeper
Procter Luke
all rounder
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Smeed Will
batsman
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Match has not started yet