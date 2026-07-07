Squads Somerset vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

SOM
SOM
NOR
NOR

Playing

SOM
SOM
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Abell Tom

batsman

Ball Jake

bowler

Broad Justin

all rounder

Banton Tom

batsman

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Rew James

wicket keeper

Procter Luke

all rounder

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Smeed Will

batsman

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Bench

SOM
SOM
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet