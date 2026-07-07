Match details Somerset vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Abell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Sams Daniel, Smeed Will, Thomas Joshua F
|Bench
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Squad
|Players
|Bartlett George, Broad Justin, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, McSweeney Nathan, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet