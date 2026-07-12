15.6 W OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Finch moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Finch has to depart

15.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Finch creates space but misses while trying to play a drive

15.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Finch steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Finch gets on the back foot but allows the ball to go through to the keeper

15.2 W OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off. Usama Mir rocks back and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Overton down the ground.

15.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Usama Mir goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

14.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, outside off stump again. Waite gets forward and drives. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Rew.

14.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Usama Mir moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

14.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Usama Mir pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

14.4 W OUT! Sams gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Taylor pushes forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Smeed on the leg side.

14.3 1 Sams pitches one up, outside off once again. Waite gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Waite moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

14.1 1 Sams pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Taylor pushes forward but misses while trying to play a flick

13.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Waite gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

13.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Taylor advances and eases a drive for a run.

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

13.3 W OUT! Leach finds a way through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Roderick shuffles down the pitch and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Roderick has to depart

13.2 1 Leach pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Waite shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Roderick goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.

12.6 6 SIX! Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside off stump again. Waite moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for six runs.

12.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Roderick goes back and pulls poorly for one run.

12.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Waite moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

12.2 2 Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Roderick advances and drives for 2 runs.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Goldsworthy. Waite moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

11.6 1 Leach comes around the wicket to Waite. Good length from Leach, pitching outside off. Waite gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.5 W OUT! Leach breaks through! Over the wicket to Swanepoel, on a good length, pitching outside off stump. He advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Swanepoel has to depart

11.4 . Full, on line. Swanepoel pushes forward and drives

11.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Swanepoel moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

11.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Roderick goes back and drives

10.6 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside off. Roderick moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.5 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Swanepoel backs away and plays a drive for a run over the off side field.

10.4 . Goldsworthy comes over the wicket to Swanepoel. Full, pitching on leg and angling across Swanepoel. He gets forward and tucks a glance

10.3 . Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside leg and angling across. Swanepoel moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

10.2 1 Good line and length again. Roderick goes back and glances for one run through the leg side field.

10.1 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

9.6 1 Sams now coming around the wicket to Roderick. Good line and length from Sams. Roderick rocks back and glances for one run.

9.5 1 Sams now coming over the wicket to Swanepoel. Sams pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Swanepoel. He gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.4 W OUT! Sams breaks through! Around the wicket, back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull, and is caught by Rew behind square.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Sams, outside off once more. Roderick gets on the back foot and lifts a sloppy pull for 1 run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

9.1 1 Good length from Sams, pitching outside off once more. Kashif Ali goes back and drives for a single run.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Roderick goes back and inside edges behind square for a single run.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kashif Ali goes back and tucks a glance for a run behind square.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Roderick goes back and slices a late cut for one run.

8.1 1 Good line and length again. Kashif Ali rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

7.6 4 And another! On a good line and length. Roderick gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

7.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

7.4 1 Full, on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.3 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Roderick gets forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.1 W OUT! Leach gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira advances and plays a drive, but is caught by Overton down the ground.

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. D'Oliveira goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

6.4 1 Full ball, on line. Roderick moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

6.3 1 Full ball, outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching on leg. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

6.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Roderick gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

6.1 1 Full ball, on line. D'Oliveira pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.6 . Good length from Overton, pitching outside off once again. Roderick rocks back and late cuts

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. D'Oliveira rocks back and defends

5.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run behind point.

5.2 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick pushes forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. D'Oliveira advances down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, on line but angled wildly across the batter.

4.4 . Meredith pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives

4.3 . Meredith pitches one up, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.2 W OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mohammed creates room and pulls poorly, and is caught by Overton down the ground.

4.1 . Meredith pitches one up, on a good line. Mohammed gets forward and drives

3.6 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Roderick. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. SOMERSET appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammed goes back and plays a late cut for 1 run.

3.4 1 Full ball, on line. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

3.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Ball! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Cullen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is impressively caught by Sams back behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Cullen pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

3.1 . Ball pitches one up, on a good line. Cullen gets on the front foot and glances

2.6 1 Overton comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Cullen gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a run.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Mohammed gets forward and defends for a run.

2.4 4 And again! Overton now coming around the wicket to Mohammed. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mohammed pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Overton pitches one up, on line. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the leg side field.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Cullen goes back and cuts for one run behind point.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Cullen. He goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

1.6 1 Meredith pitches one up, outside off stump. Cullen pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Cullen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Cullen gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

1.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

1.2 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Cullen gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Cullen rocks back and inside edges onto their body while trying a pull

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Cullen gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a glance

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammed. He rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

0.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Cullen pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

0.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Cullen pushes forward and drives

0.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mohammed gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

0.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Cullen gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.1 1 Overton pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Mohammed pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

19.7 1b Swanepoel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Leach moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball flies away for a single bye.

19.6 1 Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward and eases a drive behind square on the on side for one run.

19.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump again. Overton gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a pair of runs.

19.4 2 Full, outside off stump once more. Overton gets forward and drives for a pair of runs on the off side.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Leach gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

19.2 1 Free hit. Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Overton gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

19.1 nb No ball. Full, outside off. Leach moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away from Roderick for a single bye.

18.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Leach pushes forward and drives back behind point for a run.

18.5 W OUT! Waite breaks through! Full ball, on a good line. Sams gets forward and plays a poor flick, and is caught by Cullen

18.4 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump again. Sams gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs.

18.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Overton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Overton goes back and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

18.1 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Rew is on his way

17.6 . Full ball, on line once more. Sams gets on the front foot and eases a drive

17.5 2 Back of a length, on line. Sams rocks back and glances through the on side field for a couple of runs.

17.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Allison, pitching well outside off stump. Sams rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

17.4 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sams moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 2 runs.

17.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Sams pushes forward and drives

17.2 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gregory pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gregory is bowled

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Allison, pitching outside off. Gregory goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Gregory gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

16.5 . Full, outside off. Gregory gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

16.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Gregory. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

16.3 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Gregory moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rew. He rocks back and pulls shakily for 1 run.

16.1 1 Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off. Gregory moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

15.5 1 Full ball, on line. Rew gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run.

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Gregory gets forward and reverse sweeps for one run behind point.

15.3 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Gregory gets forward and punches a sloppy drive for a pair of runs on the leg side.

15.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Gregory goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

15.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gregory gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

14.6 1 Full ball, on line. Gregory gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

14.5 1 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rew gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Rew rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Waite, outside off stump. Gregory gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run through point.

14.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew gets forward and glances for one run on the on side.

14.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Gregory. He moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gregory gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

13.5 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Goldsworthy pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Swanepoel

13.4 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Goldsworthy gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Rew goes back but swings and misses while attempting a glance behind square on the on side.

13.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled loosely across Rew. He pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep behind square.

13.1 . Full, outside off stump again. Rew gets forward, and is hit on the helmet while trying a sweep

12.6 2 Back of a length from Swanepoel, outside off once again. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

12.5 2 Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and drives through point on the off side for 2 runs.

12.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

12.3 1 Back of a length from Swanepoel, on a good line. Rew moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

12.2 . Back of a length from Swanepoel, outside leg and angled across. Rew rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

12.1 1 Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

11.6 . Full, on a good line. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive

11.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Goldsworthy gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

11.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Rew rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.3 1 Allison pitches one up, on a good line. Goldsworthy pushes forward and glances for a run back behind square.

11.2 . Allison pitches one up, outside off once again. Goldsworthy gets forward and drives

11.1 1 Allison pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rew gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square.

10.6 1 Full, on a good line. Rew gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

10.5 1 Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Mohammed

10.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rew moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

10.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Smeed rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.1 6 SIX! 50 up for Smeed with a maximum! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Smeed shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs straight down the ground.

9.6 6 SIX! Usama Mir pitches one up, outside off. Rew pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Smeed rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

9.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed pushes forward and drives

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew pushes forward and flicks a glance for a run.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Smeed pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Rew moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the on side.

8.6 2 Back of a length from Waite, pitching outside off once again. Smeed rocks back and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

8.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive

8.4 1 Waite pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rew gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

8.3 . Waite pitches one up, on line again. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives

8.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

8.1 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Smeed gets forward and drives

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Smeed gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

7.5 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

7.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rew rocks back and pulls for two runs.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

7.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Rew. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.1 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Kohler-Cadmore has to go

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

6.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind square on the on side.

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Finch, pitching outside off once again. Smeed goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

6.2 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Smeed gets forward but swings and misses while trying a glance

6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Smeed gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

6.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Smeed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

5.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.5 W OUT! Waite breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Rew creates space and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Rew is bowled

5.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew creates space and skies a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rew pushes forward and pulls for four runs behind square.

5.1 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Rew gets on the front foot and drives

4.6 4 And another! Back of a length, on line once again. Smeed goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rew gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line once more. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

4.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Smeed gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

4.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew gets forward and eases a drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Rew gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.

3.3 1 Swanepoel pitches one up, on line. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

3.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump again. Rew pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

3.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for a run.

2.6 . Full, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

2.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.4 1 Allison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

2.3 6 SIX! Good length from Allison, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

2.2 4 And again! Allison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

1.6 . Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rew rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.3 1 Swanepoel pitches one up, on line. Smeed gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

1.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew moves onto the front foot and edges

0.5 . Full, outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and eases a drive

0.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching near leg stump again. Rew gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a glance

0.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Smeed. He gets on the front foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, outside off. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

0.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Smeed gets forward and glances