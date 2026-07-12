Highlights Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 12.07.2026
OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Finch moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Finch has to depart
Pitched up, outside off stump. Finch creates space but misses while trying to play a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Finch steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length, outside off stump. Finch gets on the back foot but allows the ball to go through to the keeper
OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off. Usama Mir rocks back and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Overton down the ground.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Usama Mir goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.
OUT! Run out. Full, outside off stump again. Waite gets forward and drives. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Rew.
Full, outside off stump once more. Usama Mir moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Wide. Pitching far outside off. Usama Mir pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
OUT! Sams gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Taylor pushes forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Smeed on the leg side.
Sams pitches one up, outside off once again. Waite gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Waite moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Sams pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Taylor pushes forward but misses while trying to play a flick
Pitched up, on a good line. Waite gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep
Full, pitching outside off. Taylor advances and eases a drive for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
OUT! Leach finds a way through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Roderick shuffles down the pitch and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Roderick has to depart
Leach pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Waite shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive on the on side for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Roderick goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.
SIX! Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside off stump again. Waite moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for six runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Roderick goes back and pulls poorly for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Waite moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Roderick advances and drives for 2 runs.
Good line and length from Goldsworthy. Waite moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.
Leach comes around the wicket to Waite. Good length from Leach, pitching outside off. Waite gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
OUT! Leach breaks through! Over the wicket to Swanepoel, on a good length, pitching outside off stump. He advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Swanepoel has to depart
Full, on line. Swanepoel pushes forward and drives
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Swanepoel moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.
Length ball, outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Roderick goes back and drives
Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside off. Roderick moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Goldsworthy pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Swanepoel backs away and plays a drive for a run over the off side field.
Goldsworthy comes over the wicket to Swanepoel. Full, pitching on leg and angling across Swanepoel. He gets forward and tucks a glance
Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside leg and angling across. Swanepoel moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep
Good line and length again. Roderick goes back and glances for one run through the leg side field.
Pitched up, on line once again. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.
Sams now coming around the wicket to Roderick. Good line and length from Sams. Roderick rocks back and glances for one run.
Sams now coming over the wicket to Swanepoel. Sams pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Swanepoel. He gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
OUT! Sams breaks through! Around the wicket, back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull, and is caught by Rew behind square.
Back of a length from Sams, outside off once more. Roderick gets on the back foot and lifts a sloppy pull for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.
Good length from Sams, pitching outside off once more. Kashif Ali goes back and drives for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Roderick goes back and inside edges behind square for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kashif Ali goes back and tucks a glance for a run behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Roderick goes back and slices a late cut for one run.
Good line and length again. Kashif Ali rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.
And another! On a good line and length. Roderick gets forward and sweeps for four runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.
Full, on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Roderick gets forward and flicks back behind square for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali goes back and pulls for a single run.
OUT! Leach gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira advances and plays a drive, but is caught by Overton down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives
Length ball, outside off stump. D'Oliveira goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.
Full ball, on line. Roderick moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.
Wide. Pitched up, pitching on leg. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick
Full, on a good line once more. Roderick gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Full ball, on line. D'Oliveira pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Good length from Overton, pitching outside off once again. Roderick rocks back and late cuts
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
On a good length, outside off once more. D'Oliveira rocks back and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run behind point.
And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick pushes forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. D'Oliveira advances down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and punches a drive
Wide. Short of a length, on line but angled wildly across the batter.
Meredith pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives
Meredith pitches one up, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and eases a drive
OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mohammed creates room and pulls poorly, and is caught by Overton down the ground.
Meredith pitches one up, on a good line. Mohammed gets forward and drives
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Roderick. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. SOMERSET appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammed goes back and plays a late cut for 1 run.
Full ball, on line. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Ball! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Cullen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is impressively caught by Sams back behind square.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Cullen pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.
Ball pitches one up, on a good line. Cullen gets on the front foot and glances
Overton comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Cullen gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a run.
Good length, outside off stump. Mohammed gets forward and defends for a run.
And again! Overton now coming around the wicket to Mohammed. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mohammed pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Overton pitches one up, on line. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the leg side field.
Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Cullen goes back and cuts for one run behind point.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Cullen. He goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.
Meredith pitches one up, outside off stump. Cullen pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Cullen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Cullen gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Full ball, on a good line again. Cullen gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Cullen rocks back and inside edges onto their body while trying a pull
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Cullen gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a glance
FOUR! Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammed. He rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Cullen pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Cullen pushes forward and drives
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mohammed gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.
Full, on a good line once more. Cullen gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Overton pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Mohammed pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Swanepoel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Leach moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball flies away for a single bye.
Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward and eases a drive behind square on the on side for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump again. Overton gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a pair of runs.
Full, outside off stump once more. Overton gets forward and drives for a pair of runs on the off side.
Full, pitching outside off. Leach gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Free hit. Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Overton gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
No ball. Full, outside off. Leach moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away from Roderick for a single bye.
Full toss, outside off. Leach pushes forward and drives back behind point for a run.
OUT! Waite breaks through! Full ball, on a good line. Sams gets forward and plays a poor flick, and is caught by Cullen
SIX! Full, outside off stump again. Sams gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs.
Full toss, outside off stump. Overton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Overton goes back and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.
OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Rew is on his way
Full ball, on line once more. Sams gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Back of a length, on line. Sams rocks back and glances through the on side field for a couple of runs.
Wide. Back of a length from Allison, pitching well outside off stump. Sams rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sams moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 2 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Sams pushes forward and drives
OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gregory pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Gregory is bowled
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Allison, pitching outside off. Gregory goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Gregory gets forward and plays a flick for a run.
Full, outside off. Gregory gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep
FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Gregory. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.
SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Gregory moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for 6 runs back behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rew. He rocks back and pulls shakily for 1 run.
Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off. Gregory moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.
Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.
Full ball, on line. Rew gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside off once more. Gregory gets forward and reverse sweeps for one run behind point.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Gregory gets forward and punches a sloppy drive for a pair of runs on the leg side.
Back of a length, outside off again. Gregory goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gregory gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
Full ball, on line. Gregory gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.
Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rew gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Rew rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Waite, outside off stump. Gregory gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run through point.
Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew gets forward and glances for one run on the on side.
Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Gregory. He moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gregory gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Goldsworthy pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Swanepoel
Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Goldsworthy gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.
Good length, pitching outside leg. Rew goes back but swings and misses while attempting a glance behind square on the on side.
Wide. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled loosely across Rew. He pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep behind square.
Full, outside off stump again. Rew gets forward, and is hit on the helmet while trying a sweep
Back of a length from Swanepoel, outside off once again. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.
Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and drives through point on the off side for 2 runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length from Swanepoel, on a good line. Rew moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.
Back of a length from Swanepoel, outside leg and angled across. Rew rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.
Full, on a good line. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive
Full ball, outside off. Goldsworthy gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.
Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Rew rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
Allison pitches one up, on a good line. Goldsworthy pushes forward and glances for a run back behind square.
Allison pitches one up, outside off once again. Goldsworthy gets forward and drives
Allison pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rew gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square.
Full, on a good line. Rew gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.
OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Mohammed
Full, pitching outside off. Rew moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.
Back of a length, on a good line. Smeed rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.
SIX! 50 up for Smeed with a maximum! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Smeed shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs straight down the ground.
SIX! Usama Mir pitches one up, outside off. Rew pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Smeed rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed pushes forward and drives
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew pushes forward and flicks a glance for a run.
Full ball, outside off stump once more. Smeed pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Rew moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the on side.
Back of a length from Waite, pitching outside off once again. Smeed rocks back and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive
Waite pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rew gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for 1 run.
Waite pitches one up, on line again. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives
Pitched up, on a good line once again. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line once again. Smeed gets forward and drives
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Smeed gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run.
Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rew rocks back and pulls for two runs.
Back of a length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Rew. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Kohler-Cadmore has to go
Full, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Full ball, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind square on the on side.
FOUR! Back of a length from Finch, pitching outside off once again. Smeed goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.
Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Smeed gets forward but swings and misses while trying a glance
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Smeed gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Smeed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance
Full ball, pitching outside off. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
OUT! Waite breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Rew creates space and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Rew is bowled
Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew creates space and skies a drive down the ground for 6 runs.
FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rew pushes forward and pulls for four runs behind square.
Full ball, on a good line once more. Rew gets on the front foot and drives
And another! Back of a length, on line once again. Smeed goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Rew gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line once more. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs behind square.
Back of a length, on a good line once more. Smeed gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.
Full ball, on a good line. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew gets forward and eases a drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Rew gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.
Swanepoel pitches one up, on line. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
SIX! Full, outside off stump again. Rew pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for a run.
Full, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive
FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Allison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
SIX! Good length from Allison, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.
And again! Allison pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Swanepoel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Rew gets on the front foot and punches a drive
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rew rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Swanepoel pitches one up, on line. Smeed gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew moves onto the front foot and edges
Full, outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and eases a drive
Wide. Full ball, pitching near leg stump again. Rew gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a glance
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Smeed. He gets on the front foot and glances behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length from Taylor, outside off. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.
Full, pitching on a good line once more. Smeed gets forward and glances
On a good line and length. Smeed gets forward and guides a glance