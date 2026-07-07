Squads Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abell Tom
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Ball Jake
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Banton Tom
batsman
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Finch Adam
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Home Jack
no information yet
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Rew James
wicket keeper
Libby Jake
batsman
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Mir Usama
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Smeed Will
batsman
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet