Squads Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

SOM
SOM
WOR
WOR

Playing

SOM
SOM
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Abell Tom

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Ball Jake

bowler

Banton Tom

batsman

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Rew James

wicket keeper

Libby Jake

batsman

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Mir Usama

bowler

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Smeed Will

batsman

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Bench

SOM
SOM
WOR
WOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet