Match details Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

SOM
SOM
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Sams Daniel, Smeed Will, Thomas Joshua F
Benchno information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Allison Ben, Brookes Ethan, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Taylor Tom, Waite Matthew
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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