Match details Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Abell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Sams Daniel, Smeed Will, Thomas Joshua F
|Bench
|no information yet
Worcestershire Squad
|Players
|Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Brookes Ethan, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Taylor Tom, Waite Matthew
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet