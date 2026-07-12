16.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

16.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pepper gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

16.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off stump again. Pepper moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for four runs.

16.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Pepper rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

16.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Allison gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind square for one run.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Lawes, outside off stump once more. Pepper gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.

15.6 . Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off stump. Allison goes back but allows the ball to go through to the keeper

15.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Pepper. He pushes forward and drives on the on side for a run.

15.3 4 And another! Back of a length, on line. Allison rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Allison moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

15.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pepper moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run back behind point.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Jordan. Pepper moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for a run back behind point.

14.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

14.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Allison rocks back and pulls behind square for a single run.

14.4 1 Dropped in short by Jordan, pitching on a good line again. Pepper rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

14.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Pepper moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pepper gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

14.1 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Jordan, on a good line. Pepper goes back and plays a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jordan.

13.6 . Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off. Allison moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

13.5 . Back of a length from Curran, on line again. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Short of a length, on line again. Allison pushes forward and eases a drive

13.3 1 Back of a length from Curran, on line. Pepper moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

13.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Allison goes back and cuts for one run back behind point.

13.1 . Back of a length from Curran, pitching on a good line once again. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

12.6 . Back of a length, on line. Pepper ducks

12.5 1 Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off stump. Allison gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a run.

12.4 . Good line and length. Allison gets on the front foot and defends through the on side field.

12.3 W OUT! Lawes breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Cox gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Evans on the off side.

12.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Cox gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs on the on side.

12.1 . On a good line and length from Lawes. Cox pushes forward and drives

11.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Pepper moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox rocks back and eases a drive through point on the off side for a run.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Jordan, outside off. Pepper rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Cox pushes forward and drives for a run on the on side.

11.2 1 Good line and length from Jordan again. Pepper gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Jordan, pitching on a good line again. Pepper gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

10.6 1 Yorker, on line again. Pepper gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

10.5 2 Fifty up for Pepper! Good line and length from Curran. Pepper pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the on side field.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Curran, on line once more. Cox rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Curran, pitching on a good line once again. Pepper moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

10.2 . Short of a length, on line. Pepper gets on the back foot but lets it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

10.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

10.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

9.6 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Pepper moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line again. Cox gets forward and drives on the on side for one run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Pepper gets forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

9.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pepper rocks back and lifts a ramp for four runs back behind point.

9.2 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Cox. He goes back and drives on the on side for one run.

9.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Cox gets on the back foot and edges

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Pepper. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep behind point.

8.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Cox gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

8.4 1 Lawrence pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Pepper moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Cox gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run back behind square.

8.2 1 Full, on line. Pepper pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

8.1 1 Good length from Lawrence, outside leg and angled across. Cox gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

7.6 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Pepper moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pepper rocks back and outside edges

7.4 . On a good line and length. Pepper goes back and cuts behind point.

7.3 6 SIX! Short, pitching on leg and angling across. Pepper rocks back and lofts a pull back behind square for six runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Pepper goes back and cuts behind point for four runs.

7.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

6.6 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Pepper gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

6.5 1 Good length from Lawrence, pitching near leg stump and angling across Cox. He pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

6.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Cox. He pushes forward and defends on the on side.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Lawrence once more. Pepper rocks back and drives through the on side field for a run.

6.2 . Good line and length from Lawrence again. Pepper moves onto the front foot and defends

6.1 . Lawrence pitches one up, on line again. Pepper gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

5.6 W OUT! Abbott finds a way through! Back of a length from Abbott, outside leg and angling across the batter. Walter moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Walter has to go

5.5 1 Back of a length from Abbott, on line once more. Pepper moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Abbott, outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 1 run.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Abbott, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Walter pushes forward and drives back behind square for a single run.

4.6 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Walter moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

4.5 . Back of a length from Jordan, pitching on a good line. Walter rocks back and cuts

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

4.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Pepper steps back and cuts back behind point for a half dozen runs.

4.2 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Pepper gets on the back foot and defends

4.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pepper pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the leg side.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Walter rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.5 . Yorker, pitching outside leg once again. Walter gets forward and defends

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

3.3 . Good length, outside off. Walter rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

3.2 . Back of a length from Clark, outside off stump. Walter moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Walter moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

2.6 6 DROPPED! Short ball, on leg stump and angling across. Pepper moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Clark. That was a tough chance for Clark.

2.5 . Back of a length from Topley, outside leg and angled across Pepper. He moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

2.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Pepper gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 2 Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pepper moves onto the back foot and drives for 2 runs back behind square.

2.2 . Short of a length, on line. Pepper gets on the back foot and cuts late behind point.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pepper gets on the back foot but watches it pass through to Pope unchallenged

1.6 4 FOUR! Clark comes around the wicket to Walter. Dropped in short by Clark, outside off stump once again. Walter goes back and edges back behind square for four runs.

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Pepper gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

1.4 . Clark comes over the wicket. Clark drops one in short, on line. Pepper goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

1.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Walter gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

1.2 . Good length from Clark, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Walter moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Walter goes back and pulls behind square.

0.6 4 And another! Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pepper creates room and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Topley, pitching on a good line. Pepper gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Pepper. He rocks back but misses while attempting a glance

0.3 . Back of a length from Topley, pitching on leg and angling across. Pepper gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pepper rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

0.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

19.3 W OUT! LBW. Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Topley gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive. undefined appeal, the umpire agrees, and Topley has to go

19.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Lawes goes back and cuts for a run.

19.1 . On a good length, outside off. Lawes moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

18.6 W OUT! Snater finds a way through! Short, on line once again. Jordan rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.5 6 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Jordan pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Snater. Jordan pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

18.3 1 Good line and length from Snater once more. Lawes gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

18.2 . On a good line and length once more. Lawes pushes forward and defends down the ground.

18.1 W OUT! Snater breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Abbott gets forward and drives, but is caught by Benkenstein on the leg side.

17.6 1 On a good line and length from Cook. Abbott moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Jordan rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

17.4 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jordan. He pushes forward and drives on the on side for 2 runs.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Cook, on line. Abbott gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

17.2 . Good length, outside off once again. Abbott gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jordan rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Clark moves onto the back foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Thain down the ground.

16.5 1 Good line and length from Critchley. Jordan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.4 1 Good length from Critchley, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Clark gets forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

16.3 . Back of a length, on line. Clark moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Clark goes back and edges

15.5 1lb Full toss, on a good line once again. Jordan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance behind square on the leg side, resulting in one leg bye.

15.3 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Jordan moves onto the front foot and defends

15.2 . Good line and length. Jordan goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Harmer, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jordan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

14.6 . Back of a length, on line. Clark rocks back and edges

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Jordan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Benkenstein once more. Clark pushes forward and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.

14.3 1 Good line and length. Jordan gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

14.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Jordan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

14.2 1lb Good length from Benkenstein, pitching on leg. Clark gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.1 1 Good line and length again. Jordan rocks back and defends for one run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Clark rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Bennett, pitching on a good line once again. Jordan goes back and pulls back behind square for one run.

13.4 W OUT! Bennett gets one through! Short of a length, on a good line. Pope rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Pope has to depart

13.2 . Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off stump. Clark gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

13.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling loosely across Clark. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying a glance

13.1 1 Back of a length from Bennett, on line once again. Pope moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

12.6 . Short of a length, on line. Clark rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. ESSEX appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

12.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Clark gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

12.5 . On a good line and length from Benkenstein. Clark pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Pope moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

12.2 1 Full, on a good line once again. Clark pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Benkenstein, pitching on a good line. Pope goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

11.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Clark pushes forward and drives through the off side.

11.5 . Good line and length from Harmer. Clark pushes forward and drives through the leg side field.

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Snater

11.2 . On a good length, outside off. Pope gets forward and punches a drive

11.1 1 Back of a length from Harmer, pitching outside leg and angled across. Curran rocks back and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

10.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

10.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Curran gets forward and defends

10.4 1 Back of a length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump. Pope gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Critchley, pitching outside off once again. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

10.2 W OUT! Stumped. Back of a length, outside off. Lawrence shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Cox gathers, whips the bails off, and Lawrence has to go

10.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Pope moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pope. He gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Harmer, pitching on leg and angling across Pope. He gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for four runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Lawrence moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

9.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pope moves onto the front foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Harmer, outside leg and angling across Lawrence. He rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

9.1 1 Good length from Harmer, on leg stump and angling across. Pope moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

8.6 . Good length from Critchley, outside off. Lawrence gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

8.5 . Good length from Critchley, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

8.4 1 Good length from Critchley, outside off again. Pope pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

8.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Lawrence gets forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

8.2 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length from Critchley, on a good line once more. Philippe pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Philippe has to go

7.6 . On a good line and length again. Philippe gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

7.5 1 On a good line and length from Harmer. Pope gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Harmer. Philippe gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Philippe. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

7.1 1 Good length from Harmer, outside leg and angled across Pope. He pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Pope moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

6.5 1 Good length from Critchley, outside off once more. Philippe rocks back and drives on the off side for a single run.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pope gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

6.1 . Good length from Critchley, outside off. Pope pushes forward but lets the ball travel through to the keeper

5.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pope gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

5.3 W OUT! Bennett breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Roy pushes forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Pepper on the leg side.

5.2 1 Back of a length, on line again. Philippe pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Roy moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

4.5 1 Back of a length, on line again. Philippe gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line once more. Philippe gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Snater drops one in short, on a good line. Philippe gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Philippe gets forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Cook, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

3.3 1 Short, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward and drives for a run.

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward and edges down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Cook, on a good line once again. Philippe rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Philippe pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Philippe gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe moves onto the back foot and drives on the leg side.

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Philippe pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe goes back and plays a cut back behind point.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Cook, pitching on a good line. Philippe gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

1.3 2 Back of a length from Cook, pitching outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for two runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Cook, pitching outside off. Roy rocks back and plays a cut for a single run back behind point.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.6 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Evans moves onto the back foot and edges for one run back behind point. He is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Cox and Pepper.

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Evans moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Snater, on a good line again. Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind square for one run.

0.3 3 Back of a length from Snater, on line again. Evans gets on the front foot and drives for 3 runs on the on side.

0.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Evans goes back and glances behind square on the leg side.