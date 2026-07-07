Match details Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Evans Laurie, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Essex Squad
|Players
|Akhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet