Match details Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Evans Laurie, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Worrall Daniel
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAkhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet