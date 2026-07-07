Squads Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abbott Sean
bowler
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Curran Tom
all rounder
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Evans Laurie
batsman
Das Robin
batsman
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Majid Yousef
bowler
Harmer Simon
bowler
Pope Ollie
batsman
Jones Mackenzie
all rounder
Roy Jason
batsman
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Topley Reece
bowler
Snater Shane
bowler
Worrall Daniel
bowler
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Match has not started yet