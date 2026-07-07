Squads Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
ESS
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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Akhter Zaman

all rounder

Clark Jordan

all rounder

Curran Sam

all rounder

Bennett Charlie Edward

no information yet

Curran Tom

all rounder

Critchley Matt

all rounder

Das Robin

batsman

Fernandes Simon Maurice L

no information yet

Pope Ollie

batsman

Jones Mackenzie

all rounder

Roy Jason

batsman

Mulder Wiaan

all rounder

Thomas Adam Roger George

no information yet

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Bench

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SUR
ESS
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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet