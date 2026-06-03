14.1 4 FOUR! Pope brings up his fifty with a boundary! Back of a length from Morgan, outside off. Pope gets forward and pulls behind square for four runs.

13.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Pope creates room and drives for a run through the on side field.

13.5 1 Good length from Hollman, outside off. Curran pushes forward and sweeps shakily for 1 run.

13.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pope gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

13.3 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Pope backs away and cuts for 4 runs.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pope gets on the back foot and plays a cut

13.1 1 Back of a length from Hollman, pitching outside off stump once more. Curran goes back and cuts for one run back through point. Great work in the field by Cornwell saves a boundary.

12.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Pope gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

12.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pope moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

12.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Curran. He gets forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Curran moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

12.2 1 Good length from Helm, outside off again. Pope pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pope moves onto the front foot and drives

11.6 W OUT! Cornwell gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Cornwell, on line. Roy rocks back and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Helm down the ground.

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cornwell, outside off stump. Roy goes back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

11.5 1w Wide. Very short, on line once again.

11.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, on a good line. Roy moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

11.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pope shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a cut

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pope moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Morgan, outside off stump again. Pope goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

10.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Pope pushes forward and edges

10.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pope gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 6 runs.

10.3 . On a good line and length from Morgan. Pope pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Morgan, outside off stump once more. Pope gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

10.1 2 Back of a length from Morgan, pitching outside off. Pope goes back and cuts for one run. A mistake in the field allows Pope and Roy to complete a overthrow.

9.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Roy rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Hollman, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pope gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

9.4 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Pope rocks back and drives. Good work in the field by Holden results in one run being saved.

9.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Pope steps away and edges

9.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Roy rocks back and punches a drive for a single run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Pope rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

8.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Roy goes back and slices a sloppy cut

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pope pushes forward and inside edges for a run through the leg side field.

8.2 . On a good length, outside off. Roy pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

8.1 1 Dropped in short by Helm, outside off once more. Pope moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for a single run.

7.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Roy gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

7.6 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

7.5 3 Pitched up, outside off once more. Pope gets forward and drives for three runs on the off side. Quality work in the field by de Caires results in a boundary being saved.

7.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pope gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

7.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pope gets on the front foot and drives for two runs on the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Morgan, pitching outside off stump. Roy pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind point.

6.5 . Full, on a good line. Roy pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

6.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Roy gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

6.4 1 Back of a length from Morgan, outside off stump again. Pope moves onto the back foot and drives through point on the off side for a run.

6.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Roy pushes forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

6.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Pope moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run on the off side.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pope rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

5.6 4 FOUR! Bosch pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Roy gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

5.5 2 Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off. Roy goes back and guides a late cut behind point for a couple of runs.

5.4 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Roy goes back and glances for a couple of runs on the on side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bosch, on a good line. Roy pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

5.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Roy pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.2 1 Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off again. Pope moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run through the off side field.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Bosch, outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for a run.

4.6 . Back of a length from Helm, pitching outside off again. Pope goes back and drives sloppily on the off side.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pope moves onto the back foot and defends

4.4 W OUT! Helm gets the wicket! Good length from Helm, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacks moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Jacks has to depart

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Helm drops one in short, outside off once more. Jacks gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

4.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Roy gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

4.1 2 Back of a length, outside off once more. Roy rocks back and drives through the off side for two runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Roy goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.5 . Bosch drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

3.4 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off once again. Roy rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Roy pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

3.2 1lb Bosch drops one in short, on a good line. Jacks rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Jacks goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Cornwell once again. Roy moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

2.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Jacks pushes forward and punches a poor drive for 1 run down the ground.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Jacks gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

2.3 . Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching on a good line once more. Jacks gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

2.2 1 On a good line and length from Cornwell. Roy moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

2.1 . Full, outside off stump again. Roy pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Jacks moves onto the front foot and outside edges

1.5 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Jacks moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jacks gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Roy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.5 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Cornwell again. Jacks pushes forward and eases a drive for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Cornwell.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot and edges

0.3 6 SIX! Cornwell drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Jacks goes back and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 On a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for a run.

19.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Morgan gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

19.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Morgan pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

19.5 1w Wide. Curran now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching far outside off. Morgan gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hollman creates room and drives for 1 run through the off side.

19.3 . Curran comes around the wicket to Hollman. Full ball, on a good line. Hollman steps away and drives sloppily

19.2 1 Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off again. Morgan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

19.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Morgan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

19.2 1w Wide. Curran comes over the wicket. Pitching far outside off. Morgan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.1 1 Back of a length from Curran, outside off. Hollman advances down the pitch and plays a pull for a run.

18.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hollman shuffles down the pitch and skies a pull for 1 run.

18.5 . Abbott now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a switch hit

18.4 1 Abbott comes over the wicket to Morgan. Good line and length. Morgan creates space and cuts sloppily for a run down the ground.

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 1 run.

18.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Morgan pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

18.1 W OUT! Abbott gets the wicket! Good length from Abbott, outside off stump once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop, but is caught by Curran back behind square.

17.6 1 Good length from Topley, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives sloppily through the leg side field for a run.

17.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg again. Hollman rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for 1 run.

17.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Hollman creates space but makes no contact while attempting a cut

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Topley, on a good line. Hollman backs away and edges behind point for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Bosch pushes forward and skies a pull for a single run.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Bosch moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Hollman gets forward and skies a sloppy pull for a run down the ground.

16.6 1 Abbott now coming around the wicket to Hollman. Back of a length from Abbott, outside off once more. Hollman gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

16.5 1 Abbott comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off. Bosch rocks back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

16.4 1 Abbott now coming around the wicket. Good length from Abbott, pitching outside off stump once again. Hollman pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch goes back and drives for one run on the off side.

16.2 . Abbott now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on a good line. Bosch rocks back and defends

16.1 1 Full toss, outside off again. Hollman gets forward and cuts for one run.

15.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bosch moves onto the back foot and edges. Good work in the field by Pope prevents a certain boundary.

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Higgins pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Roy on the on side.

15.4 4 FOUR! Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Higgins pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for four runs.

15.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Higgins gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

15.3 2 Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Higgins moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for two runs through point.

15.2 2 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Higgins gets forward and slices a late cut back behind point for 2 runs.

15.1 2 Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Higgins gets forward and pulls for two runs. Fantastic work in the field by Roy saves a boundary.

14.6 1b Good line and length. Higgins gets forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

14.5 1 Jacks comes around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hollman gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

14.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Hollman moves onto the back foot and slices a bad cut

14.3 . Jacks comes over the wicket to Hollman. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Hollman pushes forward and defends

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Hollman shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Higgins moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

13.6 . Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the back foot and defends sloppily

13.5 1 Topley pitches one up, outside off. Higgins pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

13.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Higgins gets forward and plays a cut

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hollman creates space and guides a cut behind point for a single run.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Higgins gets forward and defends for a single run down the ground.

13.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

12.6 . Jacks comes around the wicket to Higgins. Good line and length from Jacks. Higgins gets on the front foot and defends

12.5 . Jacks comes over the wicket to Higgins. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Higgins gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 . Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Higgins gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

12.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Hollman pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

12.2 1 Back of a length from Jacks, outside off. Higgins goes back and plays a pull for one run.

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.6 1 Clark comes around the wicket to Hollman. Good length, outside off again. Hollman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.5 1 Clark now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Higgins gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

11.4 1 Clark now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hollman rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Higgins gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for a run.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Higgins moves onto the back foot and cuts. Terrific fielding by Jacks results in a pair of runs being saved.

11.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Higgins moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.6 1 Jacks now coming over the wicket to Higgins. Back of a length, on a good line. Higgins rocks back and finesses a glance for one run through the leg side field.

10.5 1 Jacks comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Jacks once again. Hollman pushes forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

10.5 2w Wide. Jacks now coming over the wicket to Higgins. Back of a length from Jacks, on a good line but angling across. Higgins gets on the front foot and plays a pull, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides for a pair of wides.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Hollman goes back and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

10.3 1 Jacks now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Higgins gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for a run back behind point.

10.2 . Jacks comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Higgins pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

10.1 1 Good line and length. Hollman goes back and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

9.6 . Clark comes over the wicket to Higgins. Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Higgins goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Clark now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hollman goes back and cuts for 1 run.

9.4 1 Clark comes over the wicket to Higgins. Back of a length, outside off stump. Higgins moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

9.3 1 Dropped in short by Clark, outside off. Hollman moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

9.2 W OUT! Clark breaks through! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Curran down the ground.

9.1 . Length ball, outside off once more. Du Plooy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 . Dropped in short by Abbott, pitching outside off. Higgins ducks out of the way

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and cuts for a run behind point.

8.4 1 Abbott drops one in short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Higgins moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for one run on the on side.

8.3 1 Full, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

8.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

7.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Higgins gets forward and plays a flick

7.5 . Length ball, outside off. Higgins moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

7.4 1 Full, outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Clark comes around the wicket to du Plooy. Good length, outside off stump once more. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

7.2 1 Clark comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Higgins rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

7.1 1lb Back of a length, outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in one leg bye behind point on the off side.

6.6 . Back of a length from Abbott, on line. Higgins gets on the back foot and defends

6.5 W OUT! Abbott gets one through! Abbott drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. De Caires goes back and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and de Caires has to go

6.4 . Back of a length from Abbott, on line again. De Caires goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

6.3 1 Back of a length from Abbott, on line. Du Plooy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point.

6.2 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off stump. Geddes gets forward and edges behind point for 1 run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Pope is terrific. Surrey appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Geddes is short of the popping crease

6.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. De Caires rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for a run.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Topley, on a good line. De Caires gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.5 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Geddes pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

5.4 . Short of a length, on line again. Geddes moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Geddes pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

5.2 . Back of a length, on line. Geddes moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Rossington moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Jacks

4.6 . On a good line and length. De Caires moves onto the front foot and flicks

4.5 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching on leg again. Rossington gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Evans.

4.4 . Good length from Curran, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossington gets forward and late cuts

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rossington moves down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

4.2 . Back of a length from Curran, on leg stump again. Rossington creates room and edges

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Rossington steps away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Clark, pitching on leg and angling across de Caires. He gets forward and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

3.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

3.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Rossington gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. De Caires gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind point on the off side.

3.2 W OUT! Clark gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Holden steps back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Holden has to depart

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Holden gets on the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

2.6 1 Dropped in short by Curran, outside leg. Holden goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

2.5 . Back of a length from Curran, pitching on a good line. Holden goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Holden moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

2.3 1 Good length from Curran, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rossington pushes forward and lifts a flick for a run.

2.2 . Good line and length. Rossington pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Holden rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

1.6 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rossington gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

1.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Rossington gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 . Short of a length, on line. Rossington gets on the back foot and defends

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossington moves onto the front foot and defends

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and scoops back behind square for 1 run.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Holden moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

0.6 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Holden rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Holden moves onto the front foot but allows that one to through to the keeper

0.4 1 Jacks now coming around the wicket to Rossington. On a good line and length from Jacks. Rossington moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

0.3 2 Back of a length from Jacks, outside off stump once more. Rossington moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

0.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Rossington moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs.