Results Score Surrey vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 03.06.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

134

MID
MID

130

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Pope Olliebatsman513352154.55
Roy Jasonbatsman463170148.39
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Helm Tombowler402516.2510
Bosch Eathanall rounder3034011.3320

Latest Highlights

14.1
4

FOUR! Pope brings up his fifty with a boundary! Back of a length from Morgan, outside off. Pope gets forward and pulls behind square for four runs.

13.6
1

Full, on leg stump and angling across. Pope creates room and drives for a run through the on side field.

13.5
1

Good length from Hollman, outside off. Curran pushes forward and sweeps shakily for 1 run.

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