Results Score Surrey vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 03.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pope Olliebatsman
|51
|33
|5
|2
|154.55
|Roy Jasonbatsman
|46
|31
|7
|0
|148.39
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Helm Tombowler
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|1
|0
|Bosch Eathanall rounder
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
14.1
4
FOUR! Pope brings up his fifty with a boundary! Back of a length from Morgan, outside off. Pope gets forward and pulls behind square for four runs.
13.6
1
Full, on leg stump and angling across. Pope creates room and drives for a run through the on side field.
13.5
1
Good length from Hollman, outside off. Curran pushes forward and sweeps shakily for 1 run.