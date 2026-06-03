Match details Surrey vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 03.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Roy Jason, Jacks Will, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Topley Reece
|Bench
|Majid Yousef, Worrall Daniel
Middlesex Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet