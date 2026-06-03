Match details Surrey vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 03.06.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

134

MID
MID

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Jacks Will, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Topley Reece
BenchMajid Yousef, Worrall Daniel

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRossington Adam, Holden Max, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Higgins Ryan, Hollman Luke, Bosch Eathan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Helm Tom, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
BenchBoyle Matt, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet