19.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Free hit, and Mousley takes advantage of it. Short of a length, on line. Mousley pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs behind square on the on side.

19.5 nb MAXIMUM! No ball. Pitched up, on line. Mousley moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs back behind square.

19.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mousley gets forward and edges onto the body while trying a drive on the off side.

19.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Woakes gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

19.2 1 Neesham pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mousley gets forward and inside edges for a single run.

19.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mousley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.6 1 Douthwaite now coming around the wicket to Mousley. Pitching on a good line and length. Mousley pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

18.5 1 Douthwaite comes over the wicket. Full, outside off. Woakes pushes forward and inside edges for a single run through the on side field.

18.4 1 Douthwaite now coming around the wicket to Mousley. Yorker, on line. Mousley pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.3 1 Good length from Douthwaite, outside off. Woakes gets on the front foot and plays a drive for one run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Woakes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

18.1 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Douthwaite! Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a scoop, but is caught by Gorvin behind point.

17.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Mousley advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.5 4 And again! Yorker, outside off. Mousley gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the on side.

17.4 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, outside off stump. Mousley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field. Barnard is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Crane and McAndrew.

17.3 6 SIX! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Mousley gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

17.2 . Yorker, outside off once more. Mousley gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.1 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Barnard gets forward and drives on the leg side for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Crane.

16.6 1 Douthwaite comes over the wicket. Yorker, on line. Barnard gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

16.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mousley gets on the front foot and outside edges through point on the off side for a single run.

16.5 1w Wide. Douthwaite now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mousley gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.4 1 Douthwaite now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Barnard gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.3 1 Douthwaite comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Mousley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Douthwaite, outside off again. Barnard gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Barnard backs away but swings and misses while attempting a pull

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Barnard rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run behind point.

15.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Barnard gets on the back foot and drives for two runs back behind square.

15.4 2 On a good line and length from Gorvin once more. Barnard gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 2 runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length. Mousley moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.

15.2 . Free hit, but Mousley doesn't take advantage of it. On a good line and length once more. Mousley pushes forward and drives

15.2 nb No ball. Gorvin comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Gorvin. Mousley gets forward but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

15.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Mousley moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Barnard gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

14.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Mousley gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

14.4 2 On a good line and length. Mousley moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

14.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Crane. Mousley gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

14.2 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off. Barnard gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Crane. Mousley gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

13.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mousley gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for one run.

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, length ball, pitching outside off. Yates gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Cooke

13.4 1 Back of a length from Kellaway, on line. Barnard gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

13.3 W OUT! Kellaway gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Hain gets on the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Gorvin back behind point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Kellaway now coming over the wicket to Hain. Good line and length. Hain shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive past the bowler for four runs.

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Yates goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

12.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Yates pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for one run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Hain pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

12.4 . Good length from Crane, outside off stump once again. Hain rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Yates gets forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run back behind point.

12.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Hain moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run back behind point.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hain goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Hain gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Hain moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

11.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Yates moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

11.1 . Short of a length, on line. Yates gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

10.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Yates gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

10.5 4 FOUR! Gorvin comes around the wicket to Yates. On a good length, outside off. Yates gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

10.4 1 Gorvin comes over the wicket to Hain. Back of a length, outside off stump again. Hain gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hain goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Yates moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

10.2 1w Wide. Gorvin now coming around the wicket to Yates. On a good line but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Yates moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a glance

10.1 1 Good line and length. Hain moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

9.6 . Good length, outside off. Yates gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

9.5 . On a good line and length from Kellaway. Yates rocks back and slices a cut

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Yates brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Kellaway comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Kellaway, outside off stump again. Yates moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

9.3 1 Kellaway comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Hain rocks back and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1 Kellaway comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Yates moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

8.6 . On a good line and length from Crane. Yates goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Hain rocks back and drives for a run on the on side.

8.4 1 Good line and length once more. Yates gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

8.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Yates rocks back and defends

8.1 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off once more. Webster gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Gorvin behind point on the off side.

7.6 1 Good length from Gorvin, outside off. Webster gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.5 2 Gorvin comes over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Gorvin now coming around the wicket to Yates. On a good line and length from Gorvin. Yates pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.3 . On a good line and length from Gorvin. Yates gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets forward and drives through the off side field.

6.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Yates gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

6.5 . Good line and length once more. Yates moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

6.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Yates gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Webster moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

6.1 1 Good length from Crane, outside off stump again. Yates pushes forward and drives through point for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Webster gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, on line once more. Yates gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Neesham, pitching on a good line. Webster moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Webster goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Webster gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

5.1 . Back of a length from Neesham, pitching on a good line. Webster rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull. GLAMORGAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off. Yates moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off. Yates gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Yates gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Yates goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Yates gets forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

3.6 . Kellaway now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Webster moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

3.5 1 Kellaway now coming around the wicket. Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Yates moves onto the back foot and edges for a run behind point.

3.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Yates shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

3.3 1 Kellaway comes over the wicket. Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Webster advances down the pitch and drives for one run through the on side field.

3.1 1 Good length from Kellaway, outside off. Webster gets forward and drives through point on the off side for a run.

2.6 1 Good length from McAndrew, outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Webster pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

2.4 1 Good length from McAndrew, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Yates gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

2.3 1 Short of a length, on line again. Webster goes back and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Yates. He pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

1.6 . Kellaway now coming over the wicket to Webster. Pitching on a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

1.5 1 The umpire indicates that GLAMORGAN will take the new ball, as, as Kellaway comes around the wicket to Yates. Back of a length, outside off. Yates pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

1.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Yates goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.3 1 Kellaway now coming over the wicket to Webster. Good line and length. Webster pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

1.2 W OUT! Kellaway breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Malik gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Neesham on the off side.

1.1 1 Good line and length. Yates gets forward and edges for 1 run behind square.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Malik moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Malik gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

0.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Malik moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Malik gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

0.2 . Good line and length once again. Malik pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

0.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Malik goes back and drives through the off side field.

19.6 1 Gleeson pitches one up, outside off. Neesham pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs. A mistake by the two batters results in a short run being indicated by the umpire.

19.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dickson moves onto the back foot and edges into their helmet while trying to play a pull behind point for 1 run.

19.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Dickson moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Neesham rocks back and drives behind point for 1 run.

18.6 1 Yorker, on line. Dickson moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

18.5 . Full ball, outside off once more. Dickson gets on the back foot and edges

18.4 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump again. Dickson gets forward and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

18.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dickson gets forward and drives

18.2 4 FOUR! Woakes comes over the wicket to Dickson. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Woakes, on a good line. Neesham pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Gleeson, outside off. Dickson gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

17.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Neesham gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a unknown for a single run.

17.3 1 Yorker, on line again. Dickson gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Dickson goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

17.1 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Neesham gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Neesham goes back and drives for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Thompson now coming around the wicket to Neesham. Back of a length from Thompson, pitching outside off stump. Neesham gets forward and drives for four runs.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Dickson gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Thompson. Dickson goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the on side field.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

16.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Dickson goes back and cuts behind point for one run.

15.6 2 Good line and length once again. Neesham gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for two runs.

15.5 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Dickson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

15.4 2 Back of a length from Woakes, on line. Dickson rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing WARWICKSHIRE one run.

15.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Woakes, on leg stump. Dickson goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

15.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching on leg.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Woakes once more. Dickson pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

15.2 2 On a good line and length from Woakes once more. Dickson moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Woakes once again. Neesham gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Neesham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

14.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

14.5 1w Wide. On a good line.

14.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dickson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

14.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.3 1 Good line and length. Neesham rocks back and outside edges for one run back behind point.

14.2 1 Good length from Mousley, pitching on leg and angling across. Dickson gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.1 . Good line and length once again. Dickson rocks back but allows it to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

13.6 . Tariq comes around the wicket to Neesham. Short of a length, on line again. Neesham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Tariq comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Tariq again. Dickson pushes forward and drives for one run.

13.4 . On a good line and length. Dickson moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Neesham pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

13.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Neesham gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Neesham moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Thompson, outside off. Neesham gets on the back foot and plays a hook for a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Neesham gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

12.4 . Good line and length from Thompson once again. Neesham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 W OUT! Thompson breaks through! Pitched up, on a good line. Smale advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, the ball gets through, and Smale is bowled

12.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Smale pushes forward and drives for four runs.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Smale brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Back of a length, on a good line again. Smale pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Mousley. Smale gets forward and drives for a run.

11.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Smale gets forward and edges back behind point.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Dickson shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Mousley. Smale moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Dickson. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

11.1 1 Mousley pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Smale gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

10.6 . Back of a length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and plays a cut behind point.

10.5 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Dickson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

10.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Dickson. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off. Dickson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Tariq, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dickson gets forward and lifts a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Dickson gets forward and paddles for four runs behind square.

9.6 1 Good length from Mousley, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dickson rocks back and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

9.5 1 Good length from Mousley, on leg stump and angling across Smale. He rocks back and drives for one run behind square on the on side.

9.4 . On a good line and length. Smale moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

9.3 . Back of a length from Mousley, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Smale gets forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dickson pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

9.1 1 Good length from Mousley, pitching on leg and angled across Smale. He goes back and drives through the leg side field for a run.

8.6 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Good line and length. AM Tribe gets forward and sweeps, but is brilliantly caught by Webster back behind square.

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Smale moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

8.4 1 Good line and length once more. AM Tribe gets forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.

8.3 . Full ball, on a good line. AM Tribe gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side.

8.2 W OUT! Tariq breaks through! Back of a length from Tariq, pitching outside off. Kellaway rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Smith

8.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Smale gets forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

7.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kellaway gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Smale gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

7.4 6 And another! Short of a length, on a good line. Smale gets on the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for six runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Thompson, on line. Smale gets on the front foot and lifts a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Smale pushes forward and defends past the bowler.

7.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg. Kellaway goes back and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

6.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Smale gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off once more. Smale gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the on side.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway gets forward and lifts a drive for a run down the ground.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kellaway rocks back and pulls down the ground for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Kellaway goes back and plays a cut for a run.

5.6 . Good length from Mousley, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Smale goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot through the off side. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Smale not out.

5.5 . Full, pitching outside leg once again. Smale gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

5.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Smale pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick

5.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Smale rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 . Mousley now coming around the wicket to Smale. Good line and length. Smale gets on the front foot and drives

5.2 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line again. Kellaway rocks back and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kellaway goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Smale goes back and cuts late for one run behind point.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off once again. Kellaway goes back and inside edges for a run.

4.2 . Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

4.1 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Kellaway moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a scoop

3.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Smale pushes forward and drives for four runs through the leg side field.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Webster, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kellaway advances down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

3.4 . Good line and length. Kellaway moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

3.3 2 Webster comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kellaway. He gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 2 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kellaway rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kellaway gets forward and plays a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

2.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Woakes, pitching outside off. Smale gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Woakes. Smale moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.4 . Good length from Woakes, outside off again. Smale goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

2.3 . Back of a length from Woakes, outside off stump once again. Smale pushes forward but opts to let that one go through to the keeper

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

2.1 2 Length ball, outside off again. Smale shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

1.6 . Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.5 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Gleeson! On a good line and length once more. Carlson pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Woakes down the ground.

1.4 . On a good line and length from Gleeson. Carlson gets forward and defends through the off side field.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Carlson moves onto the back foot and inside edges

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Gleeson. Carlson pushes forward and plays a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Carlson gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.

0.6 2 Good length from Woakes, outside off stump once again. Smale rocks back and guides a late cut for a couple of runs back behind point. Tidy work in the field by Thompson saves a certain boundary.

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and defends for one run through the off side field.

0.4 1 Good line and length from Woakes. Smale gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Smale goes back but allows that one to pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Woakes, outside off. Smale moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.