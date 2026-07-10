18.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Van Buuren goes back and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

18.5 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Van Buuren goes back and drives for a pair of runs on the off side.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across de Lange. He pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

18.3 1 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Van Buuren moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

18.3 nb And another! No ball. Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Van Buuren gets forward and pulls back behind square for six runs.

18.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Lange pushes forward and punches a poor drive for a run.

18.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

18.1 1 Waite pitches one up, outside off. Van Buuren pushes forward and drives for one run.

17.6 W OUT! Singh gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Taylor moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Roderick gathers, whips the bails off, and Taylor has to depart

17.5 2 Pitched up, outside off. Taylor gets on the back foot and drives for two runs through the off side field.

17.4 2 Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a couple of runs.

17.3 . Full ball, on line. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive

17.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.1 . Singh pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Taylor pushes forward and punches a drive

16.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Van Buuren gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.5 1lb Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Taylor gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye through the on side field.

16.4 2 Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

16.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Taylor moves onto the front foot and defends

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Bracey gets forward and pulls, but is caught by Taylor behind square.

16.1 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Bracey gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side. Some shaky fielding allows Bracey and van Buuren to complete a overthrow.

15.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Van Buuren gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

15.5 . Allison pitches one up, on a good line. Van Buuren moves onto the front foot and drives

15.4 W OUT! Allison gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Lategan on the on side.

15.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, outside off stump again. Dhariwal gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Dhariwal gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Bracey rocks back and cuts for 1 run back through point.

14.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dhariwal gets forward and punches a drive for six runs through the on side field.

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bracey gets forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line. Taylor gets forward and drives, but is caught by Mohammed on the off side.

14.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Dhariwal goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

13.6 . Waite pitches one up, outside off. Taylor pushes forward and drives

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angled far across the batter.

13.5 1 Waite pitches one up, on line. Dhariwal gets forward and pulls for 1 run past the bowler.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and edges

13.3 1 Waite pitches one up, on line. Taylor moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

13.1 1 50 up for Dhariwal! Pitching on a good line and length again. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and pulls for a run behind square.

12.6 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Dhariwal gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

12.5 6 SIX MORE! Full, on a good line. Dhariwal pushes forward and eases a drive for six runs through the on side field.

12.4 6 And another! Full, outside leg and angling across. Dhariwal pushes forward and drives for 6 runs through the on side field.

12.3 6 And another! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dhariwal pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dhariwal pushes forward and punches a drive for six runs through the leg side field.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Taylor gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for one run.

11.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 6 runs.

11.5 1 D'Oliveira pitches one up, on line. Taylor gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

11.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Taylor gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

11.3 1 D'Oliveira pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.

11.2 6 And another! Full, on line again. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

11.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Dhariwal moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 6 runs.

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Dhariwal moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

10.5 . Singh pitches one up, on line once again. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and cuts

10.4 4 FOUR! Singh pitches one up, on a good line once again. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

10.3 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Singh! On a good line and length once again. Scott moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Usama Mir behind square.

10.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Scott rocks back and plays a cut for two runs back behind point.

10.1 . Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Scott pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Hammond moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Lategan

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Scott moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Hammond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off but angled across Scott. He gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

9.2 . Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Scott moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Scott gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Hammond gets on the front foot and plays a bad pull

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Singh. Scott pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.4 1 Singh pitches one up, outside off. Hammond gets forward and slices a cut behind point for a single run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Scott pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Hammond gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

8.1 1 Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Scott gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Scott. He gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

7.5 1 Yorker, on line. Hammond gets forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

7.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Scott gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

7.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Scott gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

7.2 . Waite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Scott gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Malan moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Lategan on the on side.

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hammond moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

6.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hammond pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

6.4 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Malan. He gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Hammond pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run down the ground.

6.2 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hammond gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

6.1 1 Full ball, on line. Malan rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hammond gets forward and punches a drive

5.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Hammond gets forward and cuts

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Hammond gets forward and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

5.3 1 Good length from Allison, outside off. Malan gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

5.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Hammond goes back and slices a cut for one run back through point.

5.1 . Good line and length from Allison. Hammond moves onto the front foot and pulls

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Hammond moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

4.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Malan gets forward and defends for a single run.

4.4 1 Full ball, on line. Hammond gets forward and drives for a run.

4.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hammond moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

4.1 2 Taylor pitches one up, outside off. Hammond moves onto the back foot and drives for 2 runs.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Hammond gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

3.5 W OUT! Allison gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and flicks, but is remarkably caught by Lategan behind square.

3.4 1lb Full ball, on line. Malan gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back through point.

3.3 1 Good line and length again. Short pushes forward and pulls behind square for one run.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Allison pitches one up, on line. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs.

3.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Malan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, on line once more. Short gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

2.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Short moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

2.4 1w Wide. On line but angled across.

2.3 2 Full, on a good line once more. Short gets forward and pulls back behind square for a couple of runs.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and pulls

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

1.6 . Waite pitches one up, on a good line once again. Malan gets forward and drives

1.5 2 Yorker, on a good line. Malan pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs back behind square.

1.4 . Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Malan pushes forward and drives

1.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Malan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Malan pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. It beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Taylor once more. Malan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 2 Pitched up, on line. Malan pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Malan gets on the front foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

0.3 1 Taylor pitches one up, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

0.2 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Short moves onto the front foot and drives

0.1 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Short. He gets forward and defends

19.6 2 De Lange pitches one up, on a good line. Waite gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

19.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

19.4 1w Wide. On line once more.

19.3 2 De Lange pitches one up, on a good line again. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Fifty up for Kashif Ali in emphatic style! Pitching on a good line and length. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a pull behind square for 6 runs.

19.1 6 SIX! De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 6 runs.

18.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

18.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Taylor. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a pull for 6 runs behind square.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

18.2 6 And again! Full, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali gets forward and punches a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the on side.

17.6 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Cullen. He pushes forward and eases a drive, but is remarkably caught by Hammond behind square on the on side.

17.5 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Cullen gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

17.4 . Full, outside off again. Cullen gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point.

17.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Cullen pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

17.2 4 And another! Taylor pitches one up, outside off once again. Cullen rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

17.1 4 FOUR! Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off. Cullen goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Cullen gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

16.5 . De Lange pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Cullen gets forward and drives

16.4 1 De Lange pitches one up, on line once more. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

16.3 1 Full, on a good line. Cullen gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

16.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from de Lange. Kashif Ali pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for six runs.

15.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

15.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Cullen pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

15.4 2 DROPPED! Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Cullen pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Scott.

15.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run through point.

15.2 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kashif Ali goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

15.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.6 . Hayes pitches one up, on a good line. Cullen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

14.5 4 And again! On a good line and length from Hayes. Cullen moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Cullen gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

14.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Cullen goes back and plays a cut

14.2 . Full, on line. Cullen moves onto the back foot and defends

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is remarkably caught by Dhariwal back through point.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Short. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

13.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

13.1 . Pitched up, outside off again. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length once again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and pulls for a single run back behind square.

12.2 . Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance behind square.

12.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Taylor, pitching outside leg and angled across. Roderick gets forward but misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Roderick is bowled

11.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

11.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for a run behind square.

11.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Roderick moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for a run.

11.3 . Good line and length from Short. Roderick moves onto the back foot and cuts

11.2 1 Short pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

11.1 1 Short pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Roderick. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

10.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

10.5 . Good line and length from de Lange but angling across D'Oliveira. He gets forward but opts to let it go through to Bracey

10.4 1 Good line and length again. Roderick gets forward and plays a bad pull for one run.

10.3 . Full, on a good line. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Roderick pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

10.1 . Yorker, on line. Roderick gets on the front foot and cuts

9.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets forward and drives

9.5 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

9.3 . Van Buuren pitches one up, pitching on a good line. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

9.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

8.5 . Full, outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward but misses while attempting a cut

8.4 1 Hayes pitches one up, on line once again. Roderick pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

8.3 1 Full, on a good line. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.2 . Hayes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives

8.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Roderick gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

7.6 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.5 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

7.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line again. Roderick gets forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.

7.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Roderick gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a pair of runs.

7.2 4 FOUR MORE! Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off. Roderick moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

7.1 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Roderick gets forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Roderick pushes forward and edges for a run behind square.

6.5 . Van Buuren pitches one up, on line. Roderick pushes forward and drives

6.4 2 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Roderick. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a pair of runs back behind square.

6.3 . Full, on line. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

6.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Roderick moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

5.6 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

5.5 . Full ball, outside leg. Roderick moves onto the front foot and defends

5.4 . On a good line and length from Hayes. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 1 Good length from Hayes, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward and drives for a single run.

5.2 W OUT! Hayes breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Bracey

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

4.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg.

4.5 1 On a good line and length from de Lange. Roderick moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

4.4 1 De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mohammed goes back and drives sloppily for a run.

4.3 3 Good length from de Lange, pitching on leg and angled across. Roderick gets forward and pulls for 3 runs behind square.

4.2 1 De Lange pitches one up, on line. Mohammed pushes forward and pulls for a run.

4.1 1 Good length from de Lange, pitching outside off once again. Roderick gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run back behind point.

3.6 1 Good length from Scott, pitching outside off. Roderick gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for a single run back behind point.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off. Mohammed pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull

3.2 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Roderick goes back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

3.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Roderick gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

2.6 . Good length from Taylor, outside off stump once again. Mohammed gets forward and drives

2.5 3 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Roderick gets on the front foot and eases a drive for three runs through the off side field.

2.4 1 Full, on line. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

2.3 1 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 1 run.

2.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Roderick moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for two runs.

2.1 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Roderick gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick goes back and cuts for one run behind point.

1.5 . On a good line and length. Roderick gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 W OUT! Scott gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Lategan moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop, but is brilliantly caught by Taylor behind square. An incredible display of catching by Taylor!

1.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets on the back foot and plays a cut through point for one run.

1.2 1 Scott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lategan gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Lategan pushes forward and eases a drive

0.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mohammed gets forward and defends through point on the off side for a single run.

0.4 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lategan moves onto the back foot and drives through point on the off side.

0.3 1 Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run back behind point.

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Mohammed pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.